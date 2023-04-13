European Stock Market Elliott Wave Investing / Trading Strategies.
Content DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - DXY - GBPUSD - EURUSD.
Market Summary: USD DXY lower into Wave 5 of (1) and the DAX, FTSE, GBP and EURUSD higher towards 5 of (1).
Elliott Wave Analysis DAX Wave (v) of iii) of 5 of (1).
Trading Strategies Nil.
Video chapters
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI)
06:21 UKX / FTSE 100
13:30 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY
