The Bank of England's decision to hold off on rates continues to benefit stocks and hurt the pound. The peloton was a big loser in the US, although growth names continue to lead the way higher. The US jobs report looks likely to provide a boost after the recent NFP weakness.

European markets continue their ascent post-BoE.

US tech leads the way, although Peloton takes a hit.

Payrolls are likely to rebound as pandemic benefits fall off.

European markets are on the front foot in early trade today, with the Bank of England’s decision to push back raising rates helping to drive up stocks and weaken the pound. Markets are now pricing the first hike in February, bringing a potential three-month delay to the tightening schedule. While the week had been dominated by talk of monetary tightening, the end result has simply brought a gradual decline in the rate of monetary expansion at the Fed. Technology names led the gains in the US, with Amazon in particular on the rise. However, while many of the growth names managed to gain ground, pandemic benefactor Peloton lost $8 billion value thanks to a downward revision in growth expectations. With the world gradually returning to normal, demand for ‘in-home products is at risk of falling back. Given the premium attached to the Peloton product, there was always a risk that their growth trajectory would take a hit as people return to the gym.

Traders will be keeping a close eye out for the latest jobs data today, although the FOMC decision to implement tapering does highlight the questionable impact a big or small payrolls figure would have. The past two weeks have brought underwhelming NFP numbers, although there is a feeling that it is as much about businesses failing to find workers rather than being unwilling to hire. However, September saw a rapid decline in pandemic-related benefits, forcing people back into the jobs market once again. A strong ADP reading, coupled with an expansion to the ISM manufacturing employment PMI does look to pave the way for a rebound in payrolls later today.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 9 points higher, at 36,133.