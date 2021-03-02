European indices mixed on WHO’s covid warning, stable yields

After a stellar session on Monday that saw the S&P enjoy its strongest day of gains in nine months, Europe opened on the defensive. Warnings over asset bubbles from Chinese officials, fresh concerns over Covid numbers and dismal German retail sales figures all briefly weighed on sentiment. However, cautious optimism has started to seep into the markets and some European equity indices are turning higher.

WHO warns on rising Covid numbers

Despite recent encouraging developments regarding Covid vaccine rollouts, a report from the World Health Organisation that the number of new daily infections rose last week for the first time in seven weeks is unnerving investors. Vaccine developments and optimism surrounding the reopening of economies has driven global stock markets higher since November. However, today’s WHO report is a stark reminder that the battle has by no means been won, serving as a check on risk sentiment.

German retail sales plunge

German retail sales plummeted again in January falling -4.5% MoM, significantly weaker than expected. The dismal reading came following a -9.1% drop in December. With Germany still firmly in lockdown, retailers are unsurprisingly bearing the brunt of the restrictive measures, although the depth of the decline caught the markets by surprise.

Yields in focus

Yields remain in focus, particularly after last week’s bond market mayhem. However, the 10-year treasury yield has stabilised around the 1.4% mark, a level that is allowing stocks to recover but is also supporting the US dollar.

The FTSE is outperforming its European peers thanks to the weaker pound along with strength from insurers and housebuilders on upbeat earnings.

FX – USD King

The US dollar remains firm, benefitting from the jittery market mood and the Fed’s clear dismissal of higher yields in sharp contrast to other central banks. The ECB has signalled that it stands ready to push yields lower.

EUR/USD trades under pressure owing to this divergence over yields, but also following lacklustre inflation in the bloc. Eurozone CPI printed at 0.9% YoY in February, a significant distance from the ECB’s 2% target. Core inflation also drifted lower to 1.1%, down from 1.4% in January.

GBP/USD is extending its selloff for a third consecutive day as the Chancellor’s Spring Budget comes into focus. While an extension to the furlough scheme, support to the UK high street and a boost to home buyers are all considered Pound positive, speculation is rising that these measures will be accompanied by a rise in corporation tax and a freeze on the income tax thresholds, pound negative measures.

Oil looks to OPEC

After an almost 3% sell-off in the previous session, the oil bears remain firmly in control as attention turn squarely to the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. Expectations are growing that the group will ease current output cuts and increase supply into the market.

The big question here is by how much? Currently, the group is holding back on around 7% of global supply (7m bpd). Given the strong rise in prices over the past five months, speculation is growing that the world’s top producers could agree to release 1.5 million bpd back into the market.

Relations between member states will also be under the spotlight. As the oil markets start to normalise and OPEC+ relaxes its output restrictions, frictions between members states could begin to dominate again. The January OPEC+ meeting overran as the group struggled to reach a consensus. Investors will be looking for further signs of disaccord which could add pressure to oil prices.

API inventory data due later today could provide fresh cues ahead of Thursday.

Gold oversold

A strong USD is keeping the pressure on gold, however the softer risk and retreating US bond yields are helping to limit losses at least in the near term. Gold has bounced off multi-month lows of $1707 overnight and is attempting to turn positive on the day. Buying the dips below $1800 has given way to sellers jumping in on moves to the upside. It’s worth noting, though, that gold is looking oversold on the daily chart so a period of consolidation could well be on the cards. Support can be seen at $1707, today’s low ahead of horizontal support at $1684 from April / May. On the upside, bulls would be looking to push beyond resistance at $1726 for further gains to $1740.