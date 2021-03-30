While US markets languish in the red, aside from the Russell 2000, European indices are on the march again.

The optimism seen in European markets has not been replicated in the US, where indices have begun the penultimate day of the month and quarter with small losses. But overall the push to new big round numbers continues across the Dow, S&P 500 and Dax, targeting 34,000, 4000 and 15,000 respectively, although the first of those seems unconvinced about hanging on to 33,000, let alone maintaining the upward move of the past few days. Markets are limping to quarter-end with little enthusiasm it seems, although small caps are showing some early promise in the US after a tough session on Monday. While tomorrow brings the ADP payroll report as a lead-in to Friday’s non-farms report, there is little enthusiasm for the latter given that it falls on a bank holiday. Instead we have a week of few major catalysts, with two weeks to go until the beginning of the next earnings season.

For yet another day a brief wobble in the FTSE 100 has been bought, providing hope that the index can make up its mind soon about a move above 6800. The index has been supported by another bounce for value names such as engineering, travel and miners, along with decent gains for bank stocks. This is exactly the kind of cocktail to provide a foundation for further gains, helped along by a timely bought of sterling weakness that has seen GBPUSD pushed back towards $1.37.