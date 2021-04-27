The FTSE 100 is down three points in morning trading, cast adrift by a lack of significant news so far today.
It is another calm morning across European markets, which continue to hold up well even after the solid gains of the past few months. It is another day of tech earnings, but until these arrive late this evening there is relatively little to go on, aside from further speculation about any tinkering with tomorrow’s FOMC statement. What looks like a holding pattern across most major stock markets seems set to continue, investors so far shrugging off the widening signs of inflation in prices and earnings call commentary. For now it looks like they are content to believe the central banks that inflation will be transitory.
US futures have barely moved all morning too, but that could change once Microsoft and Alphabet release their figures tonight. While tomorrow and Thursday are busier in terms of heavyweight data, today is very much a holding pattern kind of session, but the ongoing bullish tone to US trading seems set to remain with us.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,014, up 33 points from Monday’s close.
