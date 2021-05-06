After a solid run-up in the previous session, gains are harder to come by today. Even so, European bourses gave it a good shot in early trade before slipping lower. The positive tone remains as investors digest a slew of corporate earnings, upbeat data and look ahead to the Bank of England rate announcement.

European indices closed steeply higher on Wednesday on reopening optimism and impressive Eurozone business activity. The good news has kept on flowing today, suggesting the Eurozone economy has turned a corner.

German factory orders rose 1.5% MoM in March and saw demand rising for the third consecutive month. Orders jumped by 3%, double forecasts, highlighting the resilience of the country's manufacturing sector even as Germany faced a third wave of Covid.

Eurozone retail sales also jumped in March as lockdown easing saw eager consumers hit the shops. Retail sales rose 2.7% MoM ahead of the 1.5% forecast, which bodes well for the coming months when more restrictions will be eased.

The UK service sector is another bright spot, where activity grew at its fastest pace in more than seven years in April as lockdown restrictions were eased. Hospitality businesses and retailers threw open their doors to the public last month for the first time this year, sending the PMI to 61. This was a sharp rise from 56.3 recorded in March, thanks to strong pent-up demand.

The data comes ahead of the BoE monetary policy announcement due shortly. Data is showing the UK economy is firing up nicely, and with more lockdown restrictions being eased on 17 May, activity could well accelerate further. Does this lay the groundwork for a more hawkish BoE? I think so.

US indices are pointing to a subdued start after the Dow hit a fresh all-time high on Thursday. News that President Biden supports the suspension of patents on Covid vaccines was bad news for drug makers but is good news for the global economic recovery. The quicker the world receives the vaccine, the faster global economic recovery will be, and the less likely we will see a vaccine-resistant mutation.

Data wise, US challenger job cuts and initial jobless claims will be in focus, offering further clues as to the health of the US labour market ahead of tomorrow's closely-watched non-farm payrolls.

FX – US dollar eases lower, GBP steady ahead of BoE

The US dollar is edging lower, falling away from its two-week high reached in the previous session. Eyes remain firmly on the data ahead of Friday's closely-watched non-farm payroll. Yesterday ADP data revealed that 742k jobs were created in the private sector, setting the non-farm payroll up for a potential million-plus print.

The pound has barely moved despite impressive service-sector activity data. While on the one hand, the BoE could support further gains for sterling as the economic outlook improves. On the other, escalating Brexit tensions between France and the UK and the arrival of Navy patrol ships in Jersey could keep the lid on any BoE-inspired gains.

No change in policy is expected from Andrew Bailey & Co. However, an upward revision to the quarterly inflation report could be on the cards.

Oil pauses for breath

Oil is edging lower after hitting its highest level since mid-March on Wednesday amid a sharp drawdown in US crude stockpiles and optimism surrounding Western economic reopening. Surging Covid cases in India continue to cap the upside.

US crude inventories fell by a massive 8 million barrels, well ahead of the 2.2 million barrels expected. The data from the EIA also revealed that exports and refining output were also at the highest levels since March last year.

The EIA data came following the API read, so it was to a degree expected. Even so, it confirms that oil demand is not only back but also gaining momentum. As lockdown restrictions continue to ease in the US and Europe, oil demand is expected to keep rising. Jet fuel demand, which has been extremely depressed through the pandemic, is expected to rise firmly this quarter as travel restrictions are eased.

However, Covid infections are still rising in India and Japan. The oil markets will want to see a corner turned in these countries to put fresh legs on the rally.

Gold looks to 1800 on USD weakness

Gold is on the rise, extending gains for a second straight session thanks to a weaker US dollar and softer treasury yields. Despite improving economic conditions, the continual reiteration of the Fed's dovish stance is helping the precious metal to shine. The key USD1800 level is there for the taking.

US treasury yields slipped below the closely-watched 1.60% level and hovered around a one week low – good news for non-yielding gold.

Attention will now shift to tomorrow's non-farm payroll release. The data could provide further clues about when the Fed will scale back its stimulus, which will determine gold's next move.