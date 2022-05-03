- Summary of main events happening this week (00:00).
- How we finished trading in the month of April (00:39).
- HSBC shares rise on talk of a breakup (2:11).
- BP expands buyback as cash flows surge on higher oil prices (2:59).
- Apple charged by the EU with abusing power in mobile payments (3:39).
- European gas prices decline for the fourth straight day (3:58).
- Update on China covid situation (4:46).
- RBA delivers bigger than expected rate hike overnight (5:32).
- Bank of England preview (6:32).
- Fed preview (8:00).
- US Non-Farm Payrolls preview (9:35).
- OPEC meeting preview (10:23).
- UK local election preview (11:02).
- Northern Ireland local election (13:07).
