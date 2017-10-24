European FX Outlook: While German sentiment rises, UK GDP might add to the doom

What you need to know before markets open:

• Hopes of the US President Trump coming with successful tax reform are boosting markets, especially stocks.

• With retail sales in the UK slumping abruptly in September odds of UK Q3 GDP reading a tilted to deliver negative surprise weighing on GBP.

• The Bank of Canada monetary policy decision will be a decisive factor for CAD on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s market moving events

• German business sentiment indicator IFO is expected to rise to 115.3 in October slightly up from 115.2 for September.

• The UK GDP in Q3 2017 is expected to rise 0.3% q/q unchanged from the previous quarter while rising 1.4% y/y, decelerating from 1.5% y/y in Q2.

• US Durable goods orders excluding transportation items are expected to rise 0.5% m/m in September, unchanged from August.

• The Bank of Canada is expected to keep policy rates unchanged at 1.00% with policy statement highlighting that previous rate increases were meant to remove monetary stimulus and the lack of inflation pressures justifies standstill.

• The US New home sales are to decelerate to 556 K in September.

Major forex market movers

• Having fallen 100 pips on Tuesday, Sterling will be in focus on Wednesday with the UK GDP report due.

• Stronger than expected PMI data reported on Tuesday indicate that German business sentiment indicator from IFO Institute might come up with a stronger reading boosting EUR.

• CAD will be a factor of the Bank of Canada monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s macro summary

• According to Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catalá told RNE radio that calling for civil disobedience in Catalonia is criminal and that the Catalan Prime Minister Puigdemont can't solve the crisis by calling elections.

• French manufacturing PMI rose to 56.7 in October, the highest reading in 77-months that exceeded the market estimate of 56.2 while services PMI also surprised on the upside rising to 57.4.

• German manufacturing PMI also rose above expectations with a reading of 60.5 in October, while services disappointed slightly decelerating to 55.2.

• Eurozone manufacturing PMI came out better than expected at 58.6, it's best reading since January 2011 and services PMI fell to 54.9 in October.

• US manufacturing PMI rose to 9-months high of 54.5 in October while services PMI rose to 55.9.

• Richmond Fed manufacturing composite index fell to 9 in October from reading of 22 in September, but it remained positive across all components, indicating continued growth.

• President Trump began talks with Republican senators to build consensus for his plan of tax cuts.

