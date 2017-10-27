European FX Outlook: The US economy set to Rock&Roll rising 2.6% over the year in Q3

What you need to know before markets open:

• ECB did slightly lower tapering than expected cutting its QE in half and prolonging it for another at least 9 months. ECB President Draghi also mentioned strong EUR among main risks to the growth outlook for Eurozone indicating ECB does not like strong EUR in the current phase of recovery.

• With dovish Yellen supposedly dropping out of the race for the chairmanship position in Fed, John Taylor and Jerome Powell remain top candidates, both seen US Dollar supportive pursuing relatively more hawkish policy.

Friday’s market moving events

• Spanish Senate set to convene confirming administrative takeover of rebellious region of Catalonia

• The first estimate of the US Q3 GDP is expected to deliver 2.6% q/q rise compared to 3.1% in Q2.

• University of Michigan consumer sentiment is expected to be revised downwards in October to 100.8 from 101.1 reported originally.

Major forex market movers

• EUR fell across the board after ECB decided to cut its QE in half and prolong it until September. Although immediate reaction was not that strong, by the end of the day EUR/USD fell as much as 1.5%.

• Adding to the pressure, rumors of Janet Yellen dropping off the Fed leadership race added to the pressure on EUR and GBP.

• With Q3 GDP report the only important event scheduled for Friday, EUR/USD and USD/JPY will be in focus.

Thursday’s macro summary

• Spanish unemployment fell to 16.4% in Q3, beating the market estimate.

• The median gross earnings in the UK rose 2.2% y/y in 2017, with real, inflation-adjusted wage falling 0.4% y/y.

• The ECB decided to continue to buy assets in the total volume of €30 billion monthly until September 2018 or beyond if necessary, keeping the forward guidance open-ended.

• Politico reported that Janet Yellen is out of the race for Federal Reserve leadership race and she is not considered top candidate anymore by President Trump.

• Catalan leader Puigdemont is running out of options after refraining to openly declare independence while central government in Madrid increases its grip over the region.

• The US trade deficit with goods widened to 64.1 billion in September.

• The US House of Representatives passed a budget resolution seen as advancing the prospects for tax reform.