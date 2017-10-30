European FX Outlook: German retail sales and CPI highlight Monday

What you need to know before markets open:

• Better than expected US GDP, uncertainty in Spain with Catalonia declaring independence and rumors of Jerome Powell being the top candidate for chairman position in Fed all added pressure on EUR/USD on Friday.

• The upcoming week will see the major market moving events related to central banks meeting (Bank of Japan, Fed and Bank of England), future Fed chairman nomination, the US labor market report and political development in Catalonia.

• While Bank of England expected to increase Bank rate while Fed is seen staying on hold in November, but pointing out at December rate hike. The cheery on a pie is the Friday’s non-farm payroll report that is expecting to see 300K new jobs added in the US economy in October, sealing the rate hike expectations for December.

• German retail sales and CPI reports and the US personal spending and income data highlight Monday.

Monday’s market moving events

• German retail sales are expected to rise 0.5% m/m and 3.5% y/y in September.

• Spanish Q3 GDP is expected to rise 0.8% q/q and 3.2% y/y.

• German preliminary CPI reading for October is expected to increase by 1.7% y/y compared to 1.8% y/y in September.

• US core personal consumption expenditures price index ( a key measure of inflation for Fed) is expected to rise 0.1% m/m in September.

• Personal income in the US is expected to pick up by 0.4% in September while personal spending is set to rise 0.2% m/m at the same time.

Major forex market movers

Friday’s macro summary

• Bundesbank President and ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said that expansive monetary policy is appropriate and the debate is about extent and instruments. He sees output gap closing next year with GDP growth picking up.

• German import prices rose 0.9% m/m in September while rising 3.0% over the year.

• Advanced reading of US GDP saw growth rising 3.0% in Q3 2017, beating the market forecast of 2.5% rise.

• University of Michigan consumer confidence was revised down to 100.7 in October coming in in line with expectations.

• Catalan parliament in Barcelona voted in favor of declaring independence in Barcelona on Friday adding renewed pressure on EUR/USD. An hour after the independence was declared, Spanish Senate voted for article 155 triggering administrative takeover of Catalonia.

• According to rumors, Jerome Powell is the hottest candidate for Fed presidency that will be announced during the upcoming week.

• Barcelona experienced a massive demonstration of people requiring unity with Spain on Sunday as Spain is set to take administrative control of the region.

