European FX Outlook: EUR set to fall prey of political risk, JPY down after elections
What you need to know before markets open:
• Catalan PM Puigdemont failed to declare independence after Spanish government formally approved article 155 of constitution enabling Madrid to take control of the rebellious region.
• According to unofficial results Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition retained its two-thirds parliamentary majority in Sunday’s general elections.
• Anti-immigrant and anti-EU political parties and movements are on the rise in Europe with Czech ANO winning parliamentary elections and Italian region of Lombardy voting for autonomy.
Monday’s market moving events
• Very weak economic calendar due on Monday with weekend elections in Italian region of Lombardy, Czech Republic and Japan likely to affect market.
• Bundesbank’s monthly report and Industrial trend expectations from Confederation of British Industries have little-to-no-effect on the market.
• Canada’s wholesale prices are expected to rise 1.1% in August.
Major forex market movers
• EUR is exposed to political risk stemming from both Italian region of Lombardy voting for autonomy and Spain taking over rebellious region of Catalonia.
• JPY is likely to be under pressure by Abe’s victory as Abenomics including asset purchasing on massive scale is set to continue.
• CZK is likely to fall on political uncertainty after weekend elections.
Friday’s macro summary
• The US Senate reached procedural agreement enabling Trump to come forward with his tax cut plans.
• UK public sector net borrowing rose to GBP 5.3 billion in September, up from GBP 4.1 billion in August.
• Canada’s retail sales fell -0.3% m/m in September falling short of market expectation, while core retail sales slumped -0.7% m/m.
• Canada’s CPI rose 0.3% m/m in September accelerating growth rate to 1.6% y/y from 1.4% y/y in August.
• Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester did not address monetary policy or economic outlook in prepared remarks.
• Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen did not address specific changes to future monetary policy or speculation her reappointment, but confirmed that the lack of inflation has been an unexplainable "surprise".
• Czech billionaire Andrej Babis won parliamentary elections gaining 30% of votes, but might struggle to form coalition with traditional parties
• Italian region of Lombardy voted in a referendum for autonomy from the state.
