European FX Outlook: ECB set to lower asset purchases, sacrificing EUR
What you need to know before markets open:
• With Spanish Senate deciding on the administrative takeover of Catalonia on Friday, it is unlikely Catalan parliament will declare independence today’s plenary session.
• The ECB is set to taper its asset purchasing program cutting monthly purchases and prolong the program until September 2018.
• The Bank of Canada monetary policy decision will be a decisive factor for CAD on Wednesday.
Thursday’s market moving events
• Spanish unemployment rate is expected to fall to 16.6% in September.
• Catalonia’s parliament will hold a plenary session on Thursday morning.
• ECB is expected to announce a tapering of its asset purchasing program that was originally set to end in December. The market expects ECB to prolong APP program buying €25 billion monthly for 9 months ending in September 2018.
• US weekly jobless claims are expected to rise 235K last week.
• US trade balance in goods is expected to widen to $63.8 billion in September.
Major forex market movers
• Sterling rose more than 1% against the US Dollar after better than expected GDP growth cleared the way for interest rate hike AS EARLY AS Thursday next week when the Bank of England meet.
• CAD fell 0.9% or more than 110 pips vs US Dollar after the Bank of Canada said it must be “caution” with future policy rate increases.
• EUR/USD will be in focus with the ECB deciding on future of its asset purchasing program on Thursday. A Central scenario is buying total €225 billion, with buying more bearish and buying less bullish for EUR.
Wednesday’s macro summary
• UK Prime Minister May said she is confident to complete Brexit negotiations in time for UK parliament to vote on a final deal.
• UK Brexit secretary Davis said he would not be mortified if ratification of Brexit agreement is completed after March 2019, but wants the agreement with EU before then.
• German IFO index of business sentiment rose to all-time high of 116.7 in October.
• UK Q3 GDP rose 0.4% q/q and 1.5% y/y beating the market estimate and opening the way for the Bank of England to remove extraordinary stimulus and hike rates next Thursday.
• US durable goods orders rose 2.2% m/m in September more than double the market expectations with core durable goods rising 0.7% m/m.
• The Bank of Canada left policy rates unchanged in line with expectations, but lowered growth as well as inflation forecast indicating future interest rate increases will be more “cautious”.
• US new home sales rose 667K in September rising 16.0% over the year.
