European FX Outlook: Big Thursday set to bring higher rates for Britain



What you need to know before markets open:

• Federal Reserve left policy unchanged, but the accompanying statement was pretty upbeat saying: “economic activity has been rising at a solid rate despite hurricane-related disruptions” confirming December rate hike on the way.

• Super Thursday in the UK is likely to deliver first rate hike in a decade at the Bank of England monetary policy meeting with Governor Carney having a perfect opportunity to reason the move during the Inflation Report press conference after the meeting.

• Nomination of next Fed chairman is expected today.

Thursday’s market moving events

• Final manufacturing PMI reports for October are due in Italy, France, Germany and the Eurozone, with Eurozone manufacturing PMI expected to confirm preliminary reading of 58.6.

• German unemployment is expected to fall by 11K remaining unchanged at 5.6%.

• The Bank of England is expected to vote 6-3 in favor of 25 basis points interest rate hike with subsequent Inflation report press conference downgrading inflation and growth outlook for the UK making sure markets and public understands that this hike is just a removal of post-Brexit rate cut, making it a dovish rate hike in terms of outlook.

Major forex market movers

• Sterling is in focus with Bank of England expectedly delivering dovish rate hike.

• Set of final manufacturing PMI reports and German unemployment are seen anchoring EUR, but new Fed head nomination could move the market.

Wednesday’s macro summary

• China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI remained flat at 51.0 in October.

• The UK manufacturing PMI rose to 56.3 in October as the stronger global growth environment and weaker pound continue to inject energy into the sector.

• Bank of Japan governor candidate Taketoshi Ito warned of increased risk of ending stimulus too early adding to general ultra-easy policy outlook for Japan.

• Bank of England Deputy Governor for prudential regulation Sam Woods estimates 65K-75K post-Brexit financial services job losses and total job losses depend on what kind Brexit deal is struck. Brexit in his view is not a fundamental threat to fintech industry in the UK.

• The US ADP labor market report saw the number of private sector jobs rising by 235K in October, beating the market estimate of 200 K.

• The ISM manufacturing PMI decelerated to 58.7 in October, down from the 13-year high of 60.2 in September.

• Federal Open Market Committee left monetary policy unchanged as expected, sounding upbeat on the economic outlook in the accompanying statement.

