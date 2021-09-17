The British pound declined against key currency peers after the relatively disappointing UK retail sales. The numbers published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that the headline retail sales declined by 0.9% in August while core sales fell by 1.2%. The two declined to 0.0% and 1.2% on a year-on-year basis. This decline was attributed to the country’s lorry driver shortage and the recent issues about Brexit. These shortages hit companies like department, clothing and food stores.

The euro declined against the US dollar after the latest European consumer price index (CPI) data. According to Eurostat, the country’s headline inflation rose from 2.2% in July to 3.0% in August. The core CPI, on the other hand, rose to 1.6%. These numbers were in line with the first estimate by Eurostat that was published two weeks ago. The data came a few hours after the Financial Times reported of an unpublished report by the ECB. The unpublished report showed that the ECB expects the region’s inflation to hit its elusive target of 2% by 2025. That will be at least a year earlier than most analysts expect.

European stocks tilted higher today, with the DAX, FTSE, and CAC rising by more than 0.30%. US futures were unchanged as investors reflect on the current risks in the market. The biggest risk is Evergrande, the second-biggest property group in China. The company, which has more than $300 billion in debt, has struggled to make payments. It has even struggled to sell highly discounted houses in the country. In a statement this week, the company said that it could default on its obligations. Such a situation would lead to contagion risks globally.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair declined after the latest European inflation data. The pair declined to 1.1750, which was the lowest level since August 27th. The pair moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the oversold level. The pair also moved below the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 1.1700.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair declined to a low of 1.3765, which was the lowest level since September 9. On the hourly chart, the pair also moved below the important resistance level at 1.3798. It also declined below the 25-day moving average while the MACD and the RSI have also been on a downward trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling, with the next key level to watch being at 1.3700.

UK 100

The FTSE 100 index held steady even as the Evergrande risks remained. The index is trading at 7,050, which is slightly above this week’s low of 6,990. On the four-hour chart, the pair is above the ascending trendline shown in yellow. It is also along with the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The index has also formed a bearish flag pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that it will break out lower next week.