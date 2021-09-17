The British pound declined against key currency peers after the relatively disappointing UK retail sales. The numbers published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that the headline retail sales declined by 0.9% in August while core sales fell by 1.2%. The two declined to 0.0% and 1.2% on a year-on-year basis. This decline was attributed to the country’s lorry driver shortage and the recent issues about Brexit. These shortages hit companies like department, clothing and food stores.
The euro declined against the US dollar after the latest European consumer price index (CPI) data. According to Eurostat, the country’s headline inflation rose from 2.2% in July to 3.0% in August. The core CPI, on the other hand, rose to 1.6%. These numbers were in line with the first estimate by Eurostat that was published two weeks ago. The data came a few hours after the Financial Times reported of an unpublished report by the ECB. The unpublished report showed that the ECB expects the region’s inflation to hit its elusive target of 2% by 2025. That will be at least a year earlier than most analysts expect.
European stocks tilted higher today, with the DAX, FTSE, and CAC rising by more than 0.30%. US futures were unchanged as investors reflect on the current risks in the market. The biggest risk is Evergrande, the second-biggest property group in China. The company, which has more than $300 billion in debt, has struggled to make payments. It has even struggled to sell highly discounted houses in the country. In a statement this week, the company said that it could default on its obligations. Such a situation would lead to contagion risks globally.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined after the latest European inflation data. The pair declined to 1.1750, which was the lowest level since August 27th. The pair moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the oversold level. The pair also moved below the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 1.1700.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair declined to a low of 1.3765, which was the lowest level since September 9. On the hourly chart, the pair also moved below the important resistance level at 1.3798. It also declined below the 25-day moving average while the MACD and the RSI have also been on a downward trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling, with the next key level to watch being at 1.3700.
UK 100
The FTSE 100 index held steady even as the Evergrande risks remained. The index is trading at 7,050, which is slightly above this week’s low of 6,990. On the four-hour chart, the pair is above the ascending trendline shown in yellow. It is also along with the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The index has also formed a bearish flag pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that it will break out lower next week.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds ahead of US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18 but off the lows. The dollar is paring some of its gains ahead of US Consumer Confidence, final eurozone inflation data and expiry of options on Wall Street.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 after weak US Retail Sales
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,765 region, upside seems limited
Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of the daily trading range, just below the $1,865 level.
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.