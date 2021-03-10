European Central Bank Preview: Pandemic developments to keep policymakers on the dovish side

The ECB is expected to maintain its monetary policy unchanged, downgrade growth forecasts.

European monetary policymakers will meet this week and decide whether or not to change the ongoing measures to support the economy in the current exceptional pandemic times. The European Central bank established a 1.85 trillion euros Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). The fund was initially set at €750 billion in March 2020, but the ECB ramp it up as time went by and the economy kept struggling. It also cut rates down to 0.0%, where they currently stand. Both rates and the PEPP are expected to remain unchanged this month. Additionally, the central bank will present fresh growth and inflation forecasts.

Bond yields in the hot spot

Meanwhile, the hot spot is government debt yields. Yields are up not only in the US, somehow signaling increasing inflationary pressures, which should result in tighter monetary policies. Central Banks, however, are in no position to retrieve stimulus. The pandemic continues to take its toll while vaccines rollout is still sluggish. Lockdowns have extended throughout the first quarter of the year, which means growth forecasts will likely be downwardly revised.

At their latest meeting, policymakers said they will keep monetary policy accommodative until inflation is at their targeted level, which is still far away. The surge in bond yields may force the ECB to step up the pace of purchases, to curb yields and maintain stable financing conditions. In December, the ECB projections foresaw GDP growth to come in at 3.9% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022. Headline inflation was expected to come in at 1% in 2021 and 1.1% in 2022. Regarding inflation, higher oil prices may be adding pressure, so chances of a revision there are quite a few.

Beyond speeding up bond-buying, President Christine Lagarde and Co. are not expected to do much more this time. As usual, they may try to cool down EUR’s strength with some jawboning about it, although with the pair back below 1.2000, policymakers should be a bit more relaxed.

EUR/USD levels to watch

The degree of ECB’s concern about the economic situation will set the tone for the EUR. The more worried, the higher the bearish potential of the currency. Confident policymakers, on the other hand, may give the shared currency an unexpected boost.

Technically, the pair is developing above the 61.8% retracement of its November/January rally, but the risk remains skewed to the downside. In the daily chart, the pair has met buyers around a bullish 200 DMA but remains below the 20 and 100 DMAs, with the shorter one gaining bearish strength. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame remain within negative levels, the Momentum resuming its decline at the RSI stable at around 37.

The pair bottomed this week at 1.1835, with a break below it exposing 1.1790. Should the latter give up, the pair has room to extend its decline to 1.1700. The pair needs to advance above 1.1970 to turn bullish, with an extension beyond 1.2000 exposing the 1.2070/80 price zone.