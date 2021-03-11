Summary
- The European Central Bank (ECB) announced its latest monetary policy decision today. While policy interest rates and the total size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) were left unchanged, the ECB did make one notable policy tweak. In an effort to offset rising bond yields and boost inflation prospects, the ECB said it will speed up PEPP asset purchases "at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of the year." In our view, this tweak in policy is a dovish shift in monetary policy sentiment and signals the ECB's commitment to keeping monetary policy ultra-accommodative for the foreseeable future.
- Updated ECB economic projections were also released this morning; however, forecast changes were less notable. Growth forecasts were essentially unchanged, while the 2021 inflation outlook was boosted to 1.5% from 1.0% previously.
- Seperately, we also received earlier this week a more detailed breakdown of Eurozone Q4 GDP data. Underlying details of the Eurozone economy reveal sluggish economic activity and it is likely the economy will contract again in Q1-2021. On the other hand, household balance sheets improved toward the end of last year, which suggests when COVID-related restrictions are lifted, the medium-term economic outlook could be supported by consumer spending.
- Given today's dovish language from the ECB, we continue to believe the euro will be restrained in the short-term, and experience only modest gains over the longer-term. Today's message is consistent with our recent downward revisions to our EUR/USD forecasts, and we continue to believe downside risks to our euro forecasts remain prevalent.
