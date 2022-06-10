USDINR 77.82 ▲ 0.07%.

EUR/USD 1.0633 ▲ 0.18%.

GBP/USD 1.2499 ▲ 0.07%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.517 ▲ 0.28%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.051 ▲ 0.30%.

ADXY 103.35 ▲ 0.02%.

Brent Oil 122.25 ▼ 0.67%.

Gold 1,847.05 ▼ 0.31%.

NIFTY 50 16,283.95 ▼ 1.18%.

Global developments

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced end of asset purchases and signaled the beginning of a rate hike cycle with a 25bps hike in July, followed by a hike in September, the size of which would depend on how the medium term inflation outlook evolves. The ECB said it would focus on gradualism and sounded less hawkish than what most market participants were expecting. ECB also raised its inflation forecast and downgraded Eurozone growth forecast.

Focus will be on the US May CPI print today. Headline CPI print is expected to come in at 8.3% yoy while core CPI is expected at 5.9% yoy.

China exports rebounded sharply in May (up 16.9% yoy) as lockdown restrictions were eased. Trade surplus was USD 79bn in May against USD 51bn in April.

Price action across assets

Euro attempted a move towards 1.0780 post the ECB policy statement but failed to push higher. It subsequently reversed during ECB chair Lagarde's speech and even broke 1.0650. German 10y bund yield rose 8bps to 1.43% and Eurozone stocks sold off with DAX falling 1.7%. US equities too saw a heavy sell off with S&P500 ending 2.4% lower and Nasdaq losing 2.8%. US yields have been steady with 10y at 3.05%. Asian equities are trading with cuts of around 1%. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar. Crude prices have cooled off a bit with Brent at USD 122 per barrel as parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions on Thursday. Gold is trading around USD 1845

U.S. weekly jobless near five-month high; labor market still very tight.

Domestic developments

USD/INR

Rupee ended at a new record low of 77.78 against the Dollar. There was heavy Dollar demand at RBI fix yesterday on account of large maturity in NDF. However nationalized banks sold an estimated USD 700mn on behalf of the RBI to arrest Rupee depreciation. 1y forward yield ended 4bps lower at 3.75%. 3 month ATMF implied vol ended 15bps higher at 5.40%.

Bonds and Rates

Bonds were steady a day after the monetary policy with yield on 10y benchmark ending flat at 7.50%. Focus will be on the Rs 33000crs Gsec auction today involving the benchmark. 5y OIS ended 3bps higher at 7.13%.

Equities

Domestic equities snapped a four day losing streak with Nifty ending 0.75% higher at 16478.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 76.00–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.50–78.90.

U.S. official sees moderation in goods and services inflation in months ahead.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 77.82)

The Indian rupee ended at a new record low of 77.78 against the Dollar. There was heavy Dollar demand at RBI fix yesterday on account of large maturity in NDF. However nationalized banks sold an estimated USD 700mn on behalf of the RBI to arrest Rupee depreciation. Bonds were steady a day after the monetary policy with yield on 10y benchmark ending flat at 7.50%. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar. Focus will be on the US May CPI print today. Headline CPI print is expected to come in at 8.3% yoy while core CPI is expected at 5.9% yoy. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias ahead of the US CPI data release. The higher US yield and elevated crude oil prices is expected to keep the Indian rupee under pressure. The intra day range for the pair will be between 77.70-77.90 levels.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0632)

EURUSD plummeted around 100 pips after the European Central Bank (ECB) decided that it would lift rates in the July meeting in 25 bps increments in July and September. Market was expecting more Hawkish decision from ECB against a dovish one, which sent the euro tumbling against the greenback. Market penciled in 25 bps for both reunions, the ECB opened the door for a higher increase in September. However, the Governing Council emphasized that it would depend on the medium-term inflation outlook. Further, ECB updated its forecasts, with growth estimated to finish at 2.8% vs. March’s 3.7%, while inflation estimations were revised to the upside by 170bps, at 6.8% from 5.1% in March. Today there is ECB President, Lagarde's speech. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0570 to 1.0680.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2500)

GBP is hovering below the psychological support of 1.2500 and is expected to imbalance lower as investors are dumping the risk-sensitive assets amid uncertainty over the release of the US inflation. The cable witnessed a fall of 80 pips after failing to sustain above the critical hurdle of 1.2560 amid dollar strength and risk off sentiment. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen stable at 8.3% on annual basis. High US inflation along with a tight labor market will compel the Fed to keep up the extreme hawkish stance in its meeting next week. On the other hand, BOE looks unable to clean up the inflation mess. The price pressures seems to be climbing near double-digit figures. It looks like the BOE should have inculcated extra pace while turning the interest rate wheel. Also, the soaring inflation is trimming the growth forecasts in the UK economy. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2430 to 1.2550.

USD/JPY (Spot: 134.09)

USDJPY grinds higher after refreshing the 2 decade top during the five-day uptrend move. the yen pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US inflation data. However, hopes of further monetary policy divergence between the US Fed and the BOJ keep the pair buyers hopeful. Growing concerns over the surging price pressure to challenge the global economic growth seem to have weighed on the market sentiment of late. Further, the return of activity restrictions and mass testing in China, due to the resurgence of covid cases is weighing on risk sentiment. On data front, Japan's weak PPI data weighed on yen. US initial jobless claims rose to 229k, higher than expectations and previous number. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 133.70 to 134.80.

CAD will be sustainable, can be financed by normal capital inflows: RBI Guv.

Economic calendar