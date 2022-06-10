USDINR 77.82 ▲ 0.07%.
EUR/USD 1.0633 ▲ 0.18%.
GBP/USD 1.2499 ▲ 0.07%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.517 ▲ 0.28%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.051 ▲ 0.30%.
ADXY 103.35 ▲ 0.02%.
Brent Oil 122.25 ▼ 0.67%.
Gold 1,847.05 ▼ 0.31%.
NIFTY 50 16,283.95 ▼ 1.18%.
Global developments
The European Central Bank (ECB) announced end of asset purchases and signaled the beginning of a rate hike cycle with a 25bps hike in July, followed by a hike in September, the size of which would depend on how the medium term inflation outlook evolves. The ECB said it would focus on gradualism and sounded less hawkish than what most market participants were expecting. ECB also raised its inflation forecast and downgraded Eurozone growth forecast.
Focus will be on the US May CPI print today. Headline CPI print is expected to come in at 8.3% yoy while core CPI is expected at 5.9% yoy.
China exports rebounded sharply in May (up 16.9% yoy) as lockdown restrictions were eased. Trade surplus was USD 79bn in May against USD 51bn in April.
Price action across assets
Euro attempted a move towards 1.0780 post the ECB policy statement but failed to push higher. It subsequently reversed during ECB chair Lagarde's speech and even broke 1.0650. German 10y bund yield rose 8bps to 1.43% and Eurozone stocks sold off with DAX falling 1.7%. US equities too saw a heavy sell off with S&P500 ending 2.4% lower and Nasdaq losing 2.8%. US yields have been steady with 10y at 3.05%. Asian equities are trading with cuts of around 1%. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar. Crude prices have cooled off a bit with Brent at USD 122 per barrel as parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions on Thursday. Gold is trading around USD 1845
U.S. weekly jobless near five-month high; labor market still very tight.
Domestic developments
USD/INR
Rupee ended at a new record low of 77.78 against the Dollar. There was heavy Dollar demand at RBI fix yesterday on account of large maturity in NDF. However nationalized banks sold an estimated USD 700mn on behalf of the RBI to arrest Rupee depreciation. 1y forward yield ended 4bps lower at 3.75%. 3 month ATMF implied vol ended 15bps higher at 5.40%.
Bonds and Rates
Bonds were steady a day after the monetary policy with yield on 10y benchmark ending flat at 7.50%. Focus will be on the Rs 33000crs Gsec auction today involving the benchmark. 5y OIS ended 3bps higher at 7.13%.
Equities
Domestic equities snapped a four day losing streak with Nifty ending 0.75% higher at 16478.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 76.00–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.50–78.90.
U.S. official sees moderation in goods and services inflation in months ahead.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 77.82)
The Indian rupee ended at a new record low of 77.78 against the Dollar. There was heavy Dollar demand at RBI fix yesterday on account of large maturity in NDF. However nationalized banks sold an estimated USD 700mn on behalf of the RBI to arrest Rupee depreciation. Bonds were steady a day after the monetary policy with yield on 10y benchmark ending flat at 7.50%. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar. Focus will be on the US May CPI print today. Headline CPI print is expected to come in at 8.3% yoy while core CPI is expected at 5.9% yoy. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias ahead of the US CPI data release. The higher US yield and elevated crude oil prices is expected to keep the Indian rupee under pressure. The intra day range for the pair will be between 77.70-77.90 levels.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0632)
EURUSD plummeted around 100 pips after the European Central Bank (ECB) decided that it would lift rates in the July meeting in 25 bps increments in July and September. Market was expecting more Hawkish decision from ECB against a dovish one, which sent the euro tumbling against the greenback. Market penciled in 25 bps for both reunions, the ECB opened the door for a higher increase in September. However, the Governing Council emphasized that it would depend on the medium-term inflation outlook. Further, ECB updated its forecasts, with growth estimated to finish at 2.8% vs. March’s 3.7%, while inflation estimations were revised to the upside by 170bps, at 6.8% from 5.1% in March. Today there is ECB President, Lagarde's speech. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0570 to 1.0680.
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2500)
GBP is hovering below the psychological support of 1.2500 and is expected to imbalance lower as investors are dumping the risk-sensitive assets amid uncertainty over the release of the US inflation. The cable witnessed a fall of 80 pips after failing to sustain above the critical hurdle of 1.2560 amid dollar strength and risk off sentiment. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen stable at 8.3% on annual basis. High US inflation along with a tight labor market will compel the Fed to keep up the extreme hawkish stance in its meeting next week. On the other hand, BOE looks unable to clean up the inflation mess. The price pressures seems to be climbing near double-digit figures. It looks like the BOE should have inculcated extra pace while turning the interest rate wheel. Also, the soaring inflation is trimming the growth forecasts in the UK economy. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2430 to 1.2550.
USD/JPY (Spot: 134.09)
USDJPY grinds higher after refreshing the 2 decade top during the five-day uptrend move. the yen pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US inflation data. However, hopes of further monetary policy divergence between the US Fed and the BOJ keep the pair buyers hopeful. Growing concerns over the surging price pressure to challenge the global economic growth seem to have weighed on the market sentiment of late. Further, the return of activity restrictions and mass testing in China, due to the resurgence of covid cases is weighing on risk sentiment. On data front, Japan's weak PPI data weighed on yen. US initial jobless claims rose to 229k, higher than expectations and previous number. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 133.70 to 134.80.
CAD will be sustainable, can be financed by normal capital inflows: RBI Guv.
Economic calendar
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sees a dead cat bounce above 1.0600, warrants downside ahead of US Inflation
EUR/USD is bided around 1.0610 as DXY eases mildly after hitting a fresh weekly high at 103.37. A neutral policy stance by the ECB has weakened the shared currency bulls. The DXY is expected to resume upside as the US inflation is seen stable at above 8%.
GBP/USD oscillates below 1.2500 ahead of US Inflation
The GBP/USD pair is balancing below the psychological support of 1.2500 and is expected to imbalance lower as investors are dumping the risk-sensitive assets amid uncertainty over the release of the US inflation. The cable witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after failing to overstep the critical hurdle of 1.2560.
Gold at a critical juncture, US inflation holds the key Premium
Gold Price is nursing losses below $1,850, as traders gear up for the all-important US inflation release, which will provide fresh hints on the Fed’s rate hike guidance. XAU/USD could see a decisive downside break on hotter US inflation.
Can AVAX's recent rally trigger a breakout to $30?
AVAX price consolidation intensifies as it approaches the end of a certain technical formation. As breakout possibilities increase, investors can expect Avalanche bulls to take control.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!