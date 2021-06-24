European stocks are pushing firmly higher amid optimism surrounding the economic recovery and as investors look ahead to the Bank of England rate decision.

The German Dax closed 1.1% lower on Wednesday at 15,450. However, the index is rebounding today, having found its mojo as business confidence soars. The closely-watched IFO business climate index rose to 104 in June, up from 102.9 in May, ahead of the 103.6 increase forecast. The strong data comes as the third wave of Covid receded and pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The data also comes following yesterday's upbeat PMI numbers and adds to evidence that the German economy is experiencing a broad-based and robust recovery. Moreover, optimism surrounding the recovery is overshadowing any concerns surrounding supply-chain issues, which have also been reflected in recent data.

The FTSE has edged higher in early trade, although lags behind its European peers as investors sit on their hands ahead of the BoE rate announcement shortly.

What to expect from the BoE?

The BoE is not expected to adjust monetary policy, keeping the interest rate steady at the historically low 0.1% and QE at GBP875 billion. The meeting comes as the economic picture in the UK improves. PMIs show strong economic activity, unemployment has ticked lower to 4.8% and inflation is above target at 2.1%.

Today's big question is whether policymakers at the BoE will adopt a slightly more hawkish stance in light of above-target inflation and rising inflationary pressures. Or, will rising delta Covid cases and the looming end of furlough this Autumn keep the BoE in a more cautious mood?

Attention will be on the MPC vote to continue QE. In May, the vote was eight to one. However, should more policymakers dissent, the pound - as well as banking stocks - could get a boost.

Travel stocks are also in focus as the British government is expected to set out any changes to its traffic-light system.

FX - USD steadies ahead of jobless claims, durable goods orders and Fed speakers

The US dollar is holding steady in quiet trade as investors weigh up the Fed's surprise hawkish shift last week. While the greenback found support from two hawkish Fed speakers overnight, Chair Jerome Powell's more dovish message was still fresh in the minds of investors.

Amid a lack of clarity over the direction of inflation, investors will need to await tomorrow's PCE numbers. In the meantime, attention will now shift to US jobless claims and durable goods data ahead of more Fed speakers. Initial jobless claims are expected to resume the downtrend after an unexpected jump last week. Any sign of further weakness in the labour market recovery could drag the US dollar lower.

Oil rises as inventories drain

Oil is extending gains on Thursday as the demand outlook continues to brighten against a backdrop of shrinking crude inventories. Both oil benchmarks hit a fresh two-year high on Wednesday, with crude piercing USD74 per barrel and Brent spiking to USD76 before easing slightly into the close.

Oil prices continue to hover around these elevated levels amid supportive fundamentals. EIA inventory data revealed a larger-than-expected draw on stockpiles of -7.6 million barrels, almost double the expected 3.9 million barrel draw. The decline follows a 7.3 million barrel draw last week and marked the fifth consecutive weekly fall in stockpiles – the longest run since January.

The continuous draw in inventories reflects tightening in the market as demand ramps up from the likes of the US, China and Europe. Thanks to rapid and successful vaccine programmes, the reopening of these economies has boosted fuel consumption, draining stockpiles.

Demand is outstripping supply, which is lifting prices. The question is whether OPEC+ will allow this to continue when they meet next week. There's a good chance some countries in the group of oil producers vote to increase oil production.

Gold struggles for direction

Gold continues to tread water on Thursday for a second straight session. In fact, apart from a 1% bounce on Monday, the yellow metal has looked pretty flat all week as it consolidates, following 6% declines last week.

Mixed messages over inflation from the Fed has left gold bemused and struggling for direction. On Wednesday, two Fed officials said elevated inflationary pressures could last longer than initially expected. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic even expects a rate hike in 2022, sooner than the Fed's median of two hikes in 2023. The more hawkish rhetoric comes hot on the heels of Chair Powell's calming comments that inflation was transitory, and the Fed is in no rush to tighten policy.

Gold doesn't know what to make of the conflicting outlooks and will instead look to inflation data tomorrow for further clues.

Currently, the bias in gold is to the downside, and further weakness could see support at USD769 tested.