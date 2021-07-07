European stocks are rebounding on Wednesday after Tuesday’s steep sell-off. Stocks are on the rise, however, there is an air of caution amid concerns over slowing economic growth and rising Delta cases.

European indices have been on a tear as successful vaccine programmes have seen economies re-opening, boosting sentiment and economic growth. However, a few signs are emerging that this growth could be starting to wane, which could begin to put brakes on the relentless move higher in recent months.

Yesterday, German ZEW sentiment slipped lower and factory orders tumbled, while US ISM services PMI missed forecasts, suggesting the re-opening peak may have been reached.

Today, concerns surrounding the economic outlook are being overshadowed by upbeat corporate updates as oil major Shell announced it will step up its distributions to shareholders. Heavyweight SAP also had its target price lifted to EUR125 by Bank of America, a 25% upside from Tuesday’s close.

Looking ahead, US futures are climbing higher, once again led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The Nasdaq struck a fresh all-time high in the previous session, while the Dow Jones, which is more closely tied to value stocks, closed lower. The rotation back into high-growth stocks and out of value is taking hold as US treasury yields fall. The high-growth tech sector often outperforms cyclicals when yield curves flatten, particularly longer-dated rates, as this boosts tech stock valuations, and therefore their appeal.

All eyes will be on the FOMC minutes due to be released later today. The minutes are from the mid-June Fed meeting, which saw the US central bank adopt a more hawkish stance. At the June meeting, the Fed announced it expects two rate hikes in 2023, as opposed to nothing until 2024 previously. Should the minutes have a strong hawkish tilt, they could unnerve investors. However, this meeting was three weeks ago and could be now considered stale, particularly in light of the tick higher in unemployment in the June NFP report and yesterday's weaker ISM services data.

FX – USD treads water ahead of FOMC minutes and jobs data

The US dollar is treading water ahead of the release, holding gains from the previous session. The minutes could well be considered stale, but even so, investors will be scrutinising them to draw a parallel with some of the more hawkish comments from Fed speakers since the meeting.

Prior to the minutes, attention will fall on the JOLTS job opening data, which could well show a new record 9.388 million vacancies in May, greater than the 9.28 million in April. Given the tick higher in unemployment, a new record number of vacancies will raise more questions than it gives answers.

Oil steadies after steep falls

Oil prices are rebounding following steep declines in the previous session. Oil prices tumbled more than 3% on Tuesday as OPEC+ talks collapsed, and the market feared that producers could switch on the supply taps to gain market share.

Tense talks between the world's major oil suppliers were abolished on Monday after the group failed to agree on the rate at which to ease supply curbs that have been in place across the pandemic. While the group agreed to an increase of two million barrels per day, the United Arab Emirates dissented.

The latest developments have certainly clouded the policy outlook for the OPEC+ group. However, leaders in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are unlikely to let the disagreement escalate to the levels of the price war seen with Russia in April last year.

Later today, API inventory data will be released. Inventories have fallen for the last six weeks, sometimes by significantly more than forecast. Rising demand as economies re-open combined with limited OPEC supply is draining inventories. A larger-than-expected draw could see oil prices propelled higher again.

Gold retakes USD1800

Gold is on the rise for the sixth straight session. The precious metal rose to a three-week high of USD1815 in the previous session before closing below USD1800. Falling treasury bonds supported gold, even as the US dollar climbed higher. The benchmark 10-year treasury yield fell to 1.35%, a four-month low in the previous session. Today, yields remain depressed and the US dollar is treading water, boosting demand for gold.

All eyes will now turn to the FOMC minutes, which could have a slightly more hawkish bias reflecting the Fed's shift in the June meeting. That said, the minutes are now out of date. The tick higher in NFP unemployment combined with weaker-than-forecast ISM services data are easing concerns that the Fed will accelerate a move towards tightening monetary policy and is therefore supportive of more upside for gold.

A close above USD1800 is needed to confirm the bullish reversal.