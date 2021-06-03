After hitting fresh record highs earlier in the week, European bourses are edging lower on Thursday as investors digest upbeat European PMIs and look cautiously ahead to a US data deluge.

Britain’s service sector recorded the largest jump in activity in 24 years in May as lockdown restrictions continued to ease and customer-facing parts of the economy sparked back into action. The services PMI came in at 62.9, up from 60.7 in April and ahead of the 62.0 preliminary reading. This was the highest level seen since May 1997.

The data points to the UK economy experiencing a strong surge in activity as lockdown rules eased on pent-up demand. This pace of expansion is unlikely to be sustained, but it certainly gives the economy a decent jump start.

The data comes after the OECD upwardly revised its economic forecast for UK growth to 7.3%. The UK is expected to grow faster than any major economy this year, although it contracted by almost 10% in 2020, the worst contraction amid major economies.

European PIM figures are similarly upbeat. European business activity surged in May as lockdown restrictions started to lift. Life was injected back into the economies’ dominant service sector, mirroring similarly strong data for the manufacturing sector earlier in the week. Manufacturing activity hit a record high in May.

As the vaccination programme in the region accelerated and the third wave of Covid passed, restrictions started to ease. The composite PMI, a good gauge of economic health, rose to 57.1, up from April’s 53.8.

US futures are pointing to a softer start as investors await a slew of data, which could provide further clues over the health of the US labour market and shed some light on what to expect from tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report.

FX – Dollar edges higher

The US dollar is on the rise but remains around five-month lows, reflecting the Fed’s ultra-easy policy. However, some investors have become increasingly nervous that a strong economic rebound and rising inflation could force the Fed’s hand earlier. Yesterday the Fed’s Beige Book indicated that the pace of the US economic recovery had picked up over the past two months, fueling concerns over rising price pressures. The Fed’s Patrick Harker said the Fed should start taper talk, but a lot depends on tomorrow’s jobs data, particularly after April’s surprisingly weak report.

Oil trades at yearly highs

Oil prices are extending gains for a third straight session, trading at a yearly high as the OPEC+ group maintained their stance earlier in the week and demand expectations for the second half of the year rise.

On Tuesday, OPEC+ confirmed they will boost output in July in line with the plan announced in April, amid a rebound in oil prices.

The demand outlook is strengthening significantly, boosted by the US, China and Europe. The broad expectation is that oil demand will exceed supply in the second half of the year. OPEC+ data revealed that oil demand is expected to be 99.8 million barrels per day against a supply of 97.5 million. This equation supports a firmer price.

Demand is expected to continue to rise in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer, with a strong summer driving season on the cards. Meanwhile, China’s fuel demands are also on the rise. The UK is already looking at pre-pandemic traffic levels.

Meanwhile, after the initial knee-jerk reaction surrounding US-Iran nuclear talks, this now looks like it will be a slow burner.

EIA crude inventory data is due later and is expected to show a decline in stockpiles.

Gold trades at weekly lows ahead of busy US docket

Gold failed to capitalise on yesterday’s gains and is edging lower. The precious metal trades at the lowest level in a week, dragged lower by signs of a slightly more hawkish Fed and a rising US dollar. Investors have been growing nervous over whether the US Federal Reserve will move earlier on tightening monetary policy. Strong US economic data combined with Fed Harker’s call for tapering asset purchases has raised expectations that the Fed could move sooner rather than later. As a result, the US dollar is on the rise, pressuring dollar-denominated commodities. A modest uptick in bond yields is aiding the flows out of the non-yielding precious metal.

Attention will turn towards the busy US economic calendar. All eyes will be on the ADP private payroll report ahead of Friday’s all-important non-farm payroll, the ISM services PMI and weekly jobless claims for further clues.