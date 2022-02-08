Notes/Observations

- Recent Euro rally, EU bond yield rise stall after Lagarde struck a more cautious tone that high inflation was unlikely to get entrenched.

- US CPI data on Thursday to CPI to be critical on how the narrative on inflation and Fed rate path develops.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include AGCO, Aramark, Avient, Bombardier, Carrier Global, Centene, Coty, DuPont, Fiserv, Harley-Davidson, Gartmer, Jacobs Engineering, KKR, Lear Corp, Masco, Malibu Boats, Pfizer, S&P Global, Sysco, Taylor Morrison, Thomson Reuters, Virtu Financial, Warner Music Group, Weight Watchers.

Asia

- Japan Dec Current Account registered its 1st deficit in 8 years (-¥370.8B v +¥106.4Be).

- Japan Dec Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: -0.2% v +0.9%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -2.2% v -0.8%e.

- Former Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Edwards stated that the RBA could increase rates 4x in quick succession in late 2022 due to upward trajectory on economy.

- RBNZ Gov Orr noted that it was commencing Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) proof-of-concept design work.

Europe

- ECB chief Lagarde reiterated ECB would not raise rates before net bond buying ended. Stressed that any policy adjustment would be gradual. No signs inflation measurable above target in the medium term but would look very carefully at March projections.

Americas

- US and Japan said to have reached an agreement to end Trump administration steel tariffs.

- US Dept of Commerce added 33 parties based in China to its unverified list for receiving US exports.

- Nvidia as speculated confirmed termination of acquisition of Arm Limited citing significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction; Softbank to retain the $1.25B prepaid by NVIDIA while NVIDIA will retain its 20-year Arm license.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.46% at 467.40, FTSE +0.44% at 7,607.11, DAX +0.38% at 15,263.70, CAC-40 +0.62% at 7,052.67, IBEX-35 +1.25% at 8,665.50, FTSE MIB +0.78% at 26,533.00, SMI +0.17% at 12,214.69, S&P 500 Futures +0.19%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open modestly higher but gained traction as the session progressed; sectors leading to the upside include telecom and materials; while sectors struggling to keep up include technology and industrials; energy sector supported by better than anticipated earnings from BP; NVidia confirms termination of Arm takeover; SoftwareOne acquries Predica; earnings expected during the upcoming US session includes DuPont, Pfizer, Telekom Austria and Qiagen.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: TUI [TUI1.DE] -4% (earnings), Ocado [OCDO.UK] -11% (earnings).

- Energy: BP [BP.UK] +1% (earnings; buyback).

- Financials: BNP Paribas [BNP.FR] -2% (earnings).

- Telecom: Airtel Africa [AAF.UK] -11% (placement).

- Technology: ams [AMS.CH] +5% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB's De Cos (Spain) stated that recent data on inflation shows surprising upwards trends both in inflation and core inflation; risks tilted to the upside for the short-term. Level of uncertainty on inflation remained high due to geopolitical risks. High energy prices increased 2nd round risks. Needed to keep all options open on monetary policy. Maintained ECB view that sequencing with tapering occurring first. Next move on monetary policy was clear but would be gradual and data dependent.

- France Fin Min Le Maire stated that was still working on likelihood that inflation to move lower from end of 2022 and on wards. He added that interest rates will go up.

- EU to prolong until June 30, 2025 (3-year extension) permission for Britain's clearing houses to continue serving customers in the bloc.

- Italy Salvini (League party): Govt working on emergency decree of approx €5.0B to help curb energy bills.

- Sweden Fin Min Damberg stated that the govt planned to withdraw COVID-support after Feb 2022.

- Russia govt spokesperson Peskov stated that Russian troops to return to base after Belarus exercise.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson: US equipment sale to Taiwan seriously undermines China's security and sovereignty; China firmly rejects the sale (**Reminder: On Feb 7th US Pentagon approved a possible $100M sale of equipment and services to Taiwan to "sustain, maintain, and improve" the Patriot missile defense system).

- Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei stated that President Biden was just like his predecessor and damaging the US reputation.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD was steady with focus turning to upcoming US CPI data on Thurs which dealers to use as a gauge to unleash bets on faster interest rate hikes by the Fed.

- EUR/USD hovered around the 1.14 area as market reassessed its ECB rate outlook. Following ECB’s Lagarde comments on Monday, markets pricing of interest rate increases by the ECB for 2022 seemed a tad too aggressive. Lagarde struck a more cautious tone after noting that high inflation was unlikely to get entrenched. Some analysts now see ECB ending the APP conventional bond buying in Aug 2022 and then hike rates by 25bps each in Sept and Dec 2022.

- USD/JPY tested the 115.50 area aided by higher US yields.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Dec Maklarstatistik Housing Prices Y/Y: 13% v 13% prior; Apartment Prices Y/Y: 6% v 7% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Dec Private Sector Production M/M: 0.6% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 7.7% v 6.9% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Dec Industrial Orders M/M: -5.1% v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: -7.7% v +3.0% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Dec Industry Production Value Y/Y: 0.1% v 4.1% prior; Service Production Value Y/Y: 9.7% v 8.7% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Dec Household Consumption M/M: -2.8% v +3.1% prior; Y/Y: 6.5% v 9.3% prior.

- (NO) Norway Q4 Average Monthly Earnings Y/Y: 3.9% v 3.2% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Dec Current Account Balance (DKK): 18.0B v 22.3B prior; Trade Balance: 3.9B v 4.9B prior.

- (DK) Denmark Dec Industrial Production M/M: -1.2% v +2.7% prior.

- (FR) France Dec Trade Balance: -€11.3B v -€9.8B prior; Current Account Balance: -€7.1B v -€3.6B prior.

- (CZ) Czech Dec Retail Sales Y/Y: 2.1% v 4.5%e; Retail Sales (ex-auto) Y/Y: 3.3% v 7.6%e.

- (CZ) Czech Jan Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.5% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Dec Preliminary Trade Balance: +€0.2B v -€0.1Be.

- (ES) Spain Dec Industrial Production M/M: -2.6% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 1.3% v 4.4%e; Industrial Output NSA (unadj) Y/Y: 2.7% v 5.4% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jan International Reserves: $175.2B v $173.6B prior.

- (IT) Italy Dec Retail Sales M/M: +0.9% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 9.4% v 12.4% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Jan YTD Budget Balance (HUF): # v -5.102T prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR11.0T vs. IDR11.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (UK) DMO opened its book to sell new 1.125% Oct 2073 conventional Gilts via syndicate; guidance seen -3.0 to -2.5bps to gilts.

- (EU) European Union opened its book to sell EUR-denominated bonds (2 tranches); To sell €2.2B in new Oct 2026 EFSM; guidance seen -21bps to mid-swaps; to sell €4.0B in 0.70% July 2051 NGEU bond; guidance seen +32bps to mid-swaps.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.84B vs. €5.0-6.0B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2026, 2032 and 2040 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (PT) Bank of Portugal data on Banks.

- (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise the Base Rate by 50bps to 2.75%.

- (CO) Colombia Jan Consumer Confidence Index: -7.8e v -7.0 prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 6-month bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €700M in inflation linked 2026 and 2046 bonds (Bundei).

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell in 3-month and 12-month bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (US) Jan NFIB Small Business Optimism Index: 97.5e v 98.9 prior.

- 06:00 (CL) Chile Jan CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 7.0%e v 7.2% prior.

- 06:00 (NO) Norway Energy Ministry update on Petroleum Activity.

- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell combined €1.0B in 6-month and 9-month Bills.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 12-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Dec Trade Balance: -$83.0Be v -$80.2B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Int'l Merchandise Trade (CAD): 2.5Be v 3.1B prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 12:00 (EU) ECB's Villeroy (France).

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Year Notes.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Dec Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 10.1% prior; Construction Activity Y/Y: Non est v 8.4% prior.

- 16:00 (NZ) New Zealand Jan Heavy Truckometer M/M: No est v -0.6% prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:30 (AU) Australia Feb Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 102.2 prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Jan M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.6%e v 3.7% prior; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.3%e v 3.4% prior.

- 20:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation with 1~3 Years, 3~5 Years and 5~10 Years maturities.

- 20:30 (KR) Bank of Korea to sell KRW1.2T in 1-year Bonds.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Inflation Expectation Survey: 2-year Outlook: No est v 2.96% prior.

- 21:35 (CN) China to sell combined CNY140B in 2-year and 5-year Upsized Bonds (2021-15).

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.