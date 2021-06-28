After a cautious session in Asia, European stocks are edging lower on inflation concerns and as Covid jitters return, threatening to derail the tourist season.

Stocks across Asia kicked off trading for the week on the back foot amid a spike in Covid cases across the region. In Australia, rising Covid cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant have sent Sydney back into lockdown. Meanwhile, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have also seen pandemic restrictions tighten again, which dragged on sentiment in the session.

Travel stocks drop

In Europe, the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant is looming over the start of the tourist period. As a result, European leaders agreed to step up coordination of travel restrictions following a warning from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. While no changes in rules were agreed, the statement could pave the way for more countries to follow Germany’s lead and prevent UK tourists from travelling to Europe this summer. This would be a severe blow to airlines and travel and tourism stocks, which are trading sharply lower today.

British Airways owner AIG, Rolls Royce, Whitbread and InterContinental Hotels Group are dominating the lower reaches of the UK index.

Economies that rely heavily on the tourism industry are also feeling the pressure from these developments. The Spanish Ibex trades -1.2%, underperforming its European peers on the prospect of another missed summer season and the knock-on economic impact that could have. So far, Spain has pushed back on banning British tourists, which account for 25% of international tourism to the peninsular.

Inflation woes linger

Inflation concerns continue to haunt the markets. Data from China over the weekend revealed that profit growth in Chinese factories slowed again in May as surging raw material prices pressured margins and weighed on factory activity.

The data comes after Friday's US PCE inflation numbers revealed that prices rose by 3.4%, the highest rate in three decades. With no high-impacting US data due today, investors will be focusing on Fed speakers for further clues over the Reserve's position and where monetary policy could go from here.

FX - Pound rebounds as easing of final Covid restrictions is on track

The pound is rebounding, paring some of last week's BoE-inspired losses and retaking 1.39. Sajid Javid, the new UK Health Minister, is expected to say to the Commons today that the UK remains on track to lift final Covid restrictions on 19 July, despite the Delta variant. The final easing of restrictions was delayed as the government awaited further data to confirm whether the vaccine had broken the link between cases and deaths. The softer tone surrounding the US dollar is also giving the pound a helping hand.

Oil eases as focus turns to OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices are drifting after hitting a fresh two-year high as the new week kicked off. WTI crude oil rose to USD74.45 before easing back below USD74 as investors look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting later in the week.

Oil prices have rallied across the past five weeks, rising more than 15% since mid-May as demand outstrips supply. Fuel demand has rebounded firmly as economies have re-opened. Meanwhile, oil supply remains capped by OPEC+ output restrictions.

From May to July, the OPEC+ group is returning 2.1 million barrels a day to rebalance the markets following record curbs across the pandemic. Likely, OPEC+ will further ease production cuts during Thursday's meeting. The surging demand story has caught everyone's eye and will almost certainly respond. Expectations range from 250,000 to 500,000 additional barrels of oil output per day, which will keep the price supported. However, it could take an increase of more than one million barrels a day to really put any strong downward pressure on the price.

Gold looks to Fed speakers

Gold managed to book small gains on Friday after the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the PCE, increased by a smaller-than-expected 0.5% MoM in May. This offered some relief to non-yielding gold that the Fed might not be so rushed to start tightening monetary policy.

Fed speakers have been sending mixed messages. We know the Reserve is thinking about policy normalisation, but at the same time, Fed speakers are also insisting the spike in inflation is temporary, and there is no rush to start hiking rates.

With no US economic data for investors to focus on, attention will be firmly on John Williams and Patrick Harker, Presidents of the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadephia, respectively, for further clues over the next steps.

Gold traders will be looking for a move outside the recent range of USD1760 and USD1800.