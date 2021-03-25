Europe is trading broadly lower, extending losses for a second consecutive session as investors keep a close eye on the developing Covid situation. Meanwhile, US futures are heading higher.

While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen were upbeat regarding the outlook for the US economy in their testimony before Congress, the near-term outlook in Europe is deteriorating by sharp contrast. This divergence is being reflected in the markets today with European equities in the red, while US futures are pointing to a stronger start.

The major economies in Europe such as Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands have all taken steps to tighten pandemic restrictions to combat rising Covid cases. Simultaneously, the vaccine rollout in the region has been particularly sluggish and marred by problems and chaos. Meanwhile, the US has seen a rapid vaccine rollout with Biden pledging all adults in America will be inoculated by the start of May.

Attention is now firmly on the virtual EU leaders meeting, where they are set to discuss the third wave of Covid and address the inadequate vaccine programme. Any signs of progress could help boost sentiment surrounding European assets.

Looking ahead, US futures are pointing to a stronger start, boosted by Washington’s upbeat assessment of the US economic recovery. The Nasdaq looks set to lead the gains as it plays catch up, after a rotation into cyclicals on Wednesday saw the tech-heavy index close firmly lower.

Attention will be on the flurry of data including US GDP, jobless claims and core PCE for clues over the health of the US economy in light of Powell’s testimony.

Suez Canal not hindering sentiment – Yet

Traffic along one of the world’s busiest trade routes has been suspended amid efforts to dislodge a wedged container vessel that ran aground yesterday. For now, the markets are taking one of the worst shipping jams in years in their stride, despite the fact the canal handles 12% of the world’s traded goods each day. Hopes of a rapid solution are keeping market sentiment steady for now. However, the longer that this goes on, the larger the impact on global trade will be, and the more likely we will start to see the impact on risk appetite.

FX – US dollar trades at four-month highs

The mighty US dollar is pushing higher, hitting fresh four-month highs. Optimism surrounding an EU-UK vaccine truce is being overshadowed by rising concerns over the global economic outlook as Covid cases rise.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence in the US economic recovery in the second day of their Congressional hearing. The upbeat outlook highlights the divergence between the US and other regions such as the Eurozone, where Covid cases are on the rise.

The euro continues to hover around multi-month lows versus the greenback, despite recent data revealing encouraging trends. Yesterday’s PMI data showed business activity was back in expansionary territory, while today’s Gfk German Consumer Climate Index pointed to confidence rising firmly in April. The GfK index rose to -6.2, up from -12.7 in March.

The sluggish vaccine rollout is the biggest threat to the common currency as a third Covid wave sweeps across the region. Failure to address the issue effectively over the coming days could see the euro tumble towards 1.17.

Oil

Oil is once again trading lower as recent volatility calms, but is still a long way from petering out. Following around 6% swings over the previous two sessions, today’s 2% decline seems tranquil by comparison.

While the blockage in the Suez Canal and encouraging EIA data are preventing a larger sell-off in oil, concerns over future demand are dominating.

Europe tightening lockdown restrictions has unnerved the markets, but Covid cases are also rising sharply in key developing economies such as India and Brazil, whose oil consumption is also a key factor in supporting prices. In a short period, the outlook for global recovery has deteriorated, raising questions over future demand.

Attention will start turning towards the OPEC+ meeting on 1 April. Given the recent deterioration in the global economic recovery, it seems likely that the group will roll production cuts over rather than risk oversupplying this fragile market. Such a move would offer support to oil prices.

Gold struggles for direction

Gold is treading water, struggling for direction as the bears and the bulls tussle over rising Covid concerns and a stronger US dollar.

Renewed Covid jitters, fears of a third wave, tighter pandemic restrictions and delayed vaccine rollouts are all offering support to the safe haven. However, a stronger US dollar is limiting the upside. The optimistic economic outlook from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in their second day before Congress boosted the greenback to four-month highs. US futures are pointing to an upbeat start, which could prevent any meaningful upside for gold. Attention will now turn a slew of US data including GDP, jobless claims and PCE, in addition to a flurry of Fed speakers for further impetus.