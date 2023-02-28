Markets turn lower as European inflation data signals the potential for a protracted period of monetary tightening ahead, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Market jitters return as European inflation data reiterates US struggles
“Market concerns over a slowdown in US inflation spread to Europe today, with Spain and France both seeing an unwelcome push higher on their headline CPI readings. While the eurozone continues to exhibit a range of inflation trajectories, the fact that France and Spain have both struggled to move below the 6% mark is worrying given that US CPI appears to have similarly hit friction at 6.4%. What this means in effect is that hopes of a swift return towards target in North America and Europe are being eroded to the detriment of equity markets. As perverse as it may seem, we now find ourselves in a position where markets would likely welcome signs of economic weakness which could hasten the decline in inflation. ”
US consumer confidence on the slide
“ The latest consumer confidence survey highlighted a growing unease amongst the US population, with both the present situation and expectations declining in February. Recent optimism over a ‘soft landing’ in the US economy has been built on the apparent strength of the US consumer spending. However, the survey showed a decline in the number of those planning to spend on big ticket items such as homes, autos, or holidays. The report provided a heads up for next weeks jobs report, with a surge in those finding employment plentiful bringing expectations of further payrolls strength. ”
