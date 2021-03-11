Europe treads cautiously higher, FTSE underperforms, ECB in focus

European bourses are trading broadly higher on Thursday following a solid handover from Wall Street, which saw the Dow strike a record high as inflation fears and bond yields eased. A cautious tone is dominating ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement later today.

There were several key risk events in the US session yesterday and contrary to concerns, all proved supportive of risk sentiment and equity demand. The question is now whether the ECB can put more wind in the sails of the leg higher?

US core inflation rose just 0.1% MoM in February, below expectations, while core CPI rose 1.3% on an annual basis, also falling short of forecasts. The data put to rest (at least for now) runaway inflation expectations, which had been mounting.

The US 10-year bond auction could have also been a potential pitfall given the pace at which US treasury yields have risen recently. However, the auction drew sufficient demand to push yields lower, back to 1.51%, well down from Monday’s yearly high of 1.61%.

Finally, the House of Representatives passed the largest fiscal stimulus package in US history. The USD1.9 trillion covid support package will see American’s receive USD1,400 stimulus checks within days and USD300 unemployment benefits extended.

Given the sheer size of the bill and the American public’s willingness to spend (retail sales surged after the previous check), it’s highly likely that the US consumer will help the economy on its way to a faster recovery. While bond yields and inflation concerns have eased today there is little doubt that they will remain on the market’s radar.

European bourses are on the front foot, except for the FTSE, which once again lags its peers. The heavyweight banking sector is under pressure as falling yields act as a drag, overshadowing the miners, who are tracing commodity prices higher. A cautious tone is dominating as attention turns to the ECB.

ECB not expected to derail the euro

The euro appears to have regained its mojo, rising for a third straight session and targeting 1.20 ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement due at 11:45 GMT.

The meeting comes at a time when many countries in the bloc are still struggling with covid and lockdown restrictions. Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout is slow and marred with problems and macro data for the region is still well below desirable recovery levels. There’s a good chance the ECB will revise its growth forecast downward.

However, the ECB is not expected to move on interest rates. The central bank has said they will keep their stance accommodative until inflation reaches its 2% target, which is still some distance away.

The focus is likely to be on the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme given the recent rise in yields. Some ECB members have suggested the central bank should buy up more bonds. Recent data suggests that so far, the ECB hasn’t been doing this. Equally, frontloading of the PEPP is not expected to have much of an impact. As long as the size of the PEPP remains unchanged, the euro is likely to remain unscathed.

The US dollar is edging lower versus its major peers on Thursday after CPI data on Wednesday calmed runaway inflation fears and the 10-year bond auction drew enough support to push yields lower.

Oil rises on economic recovery optimism

After a softer start to the week, oil is charging higher for a second straight session, boosted by the improving economic outlook, even as inventory data made for grim reading.

The passing of the US stimulus package is music to the ears of oil bulls. Such a huge injection of stimulus into the system sends a strong message on the direction of the US economic recovery and future oil demand.

That said, gains are likely to be capped following the EIA data. US crude stockpiles hit 13.8 million barrels as the impact of the Texas cold snap, which halted some production, continues to be reflected in the system. This was well ahead of 816,000 build forecast, although down from the previous week’s 21.5 million. While inventories are moving in the right direction, the market will likely want to see these figures back within a more normal range before Monday’s highs are revisited.

Gold rises but longer-term negative bias remains

Gold is extending gains into a third straight session after it experienced a significant breakdown over the previous two weeks. Rising treasury yields had left the precious metal unloved and firmly in correction territory.

While yields have eased back, the fundamental landscape remains relatively unchanged. Should yields start to rise again, which looks likely given the US stimulus package approval, then gold could well start to weaken once more. The longer-term technical outlook remains bearish with the precious metal showing a series of lower lows and lower highs since August.