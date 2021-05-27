European indices are putting in a mixed performance on Thursday, following a mildly positive finish on Wall Street.

The FTSE trades flat. Resource stocks are tracing base metal prices higher, offsetting losses in the oil majors after a Dutch court ruled that Shell must slash emissions more aggressively than currently planned. The landmark Dutch ruling orders Shell to cut its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 (compared to 2019 levels). The move comes as the oil majors navigate an uncertain transition towards cleaner fuel and could well set a precedent for similar cases against large global polluters.

The DAX is underperforming its European peers, although it still hovers around its all-time high. The GFK German confidence survey for June ticked higher to -7, up from a downwardly revised -8.6. However, it still missed forecasts. Consumer confidence is returning to the Eurozone's largest economy at a slower pace than expected.

The third wave of Covid is passing in Germany, with cases declining significantly across recent weeks. The vaccination programme has also ramped up. Conditions are lending themselves to the easing of tight lockdown restrictions. With this in mind, consumer confidence should pick up further in the coming months.

The economic calendar in Europe is pretty light. The lion's share of data releases today will come from the US. US futures are edging slightly lower as investors brace themselves for a slew of numbers today, including a potential upward revision to Q1 GDP data and jobless claims, which are expected to fall to a fresh pandemic low. These numbers come ahead of tomorrow's PCE inflation data.

Inflation jitters are making a comeback ahead of tomorrow's data, which is pulling futures lower. Expectations are for a PCE jump to 2.9% YoY in April, up from 1.8% in March.

FX – USD eases as China talks lift sentiment

The US dollar is edging lower on Thursday after booking strong gains in the previous session. The greenback found support on Wednesday amid rising concerns over the Fed tightening monetary policy. A subtle shift in tone from the Federal Reserve's Randal Quarles, who suggested the time to discuss the tapering of bond purchases could be approaching, appeared to help the US dollar rise. While the Fed has consistently downplayed rising inflation concerns, the markets are showing signs of caution ahead of tomorrow's core PCE reading, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation.

Separately, the first US and China trade talks in the Biden era have helped set an upbeat tone in the FX markets, dragging on the safe-haven US dollar. Talks were reportedly pragmatic and constructive, a significant turnaround from the Trump administration's combative stance. There are many challenges to overcome, but the fact the world's two largest economies have managed to find some common ground is supporting risk sentiment.

Oil awaits Iran developments

After a sharp run-up at the start of the week, oil prices continue to trade within a tight range on Thursday. Investors are mulling over familiar fundamentals while awaiting fresh impetus.

On the one hand, optimism surrounding Western economies reopening and expectations of a strong US driving season are lifting the demand outlook. Encouragingly, EIA data reported a larger-than-expected drawdown in US oil inventories.

However, this is being offset by elevated Covid cases in India and Japan and the potential of Iranian oil returning supply returning to the market.

The market remains focused on indirect Iran-US nuclear talks, which are taking place again this week. However, even if an agreement is reached soon, the full lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports is unlikely to happen until later in the year and will be gradual. As a result, oil prices remain supported at these levels.

Gold pauses at USD1900 ahead of data

After hitting a four-month high in the previous session, gold pared gains ending the session mildly lower as the US dollar rebounded. Today, gold is once again aiming higher as the bulls look to take back control. May has been an incredible month for the yellow metal, which has rallied more than 7% so far, making this its strongest monthly gain since July last year, when the price closed in on USD2000.

While inflation fears have stalked the markets across the month, the Fed has been consistent and vocal in reining in expectations of a move to tighten policy. US treasury yields have moved lower across May and remain comfortably below 1.60%. The greenback also trades under pressure around multi-month lows, supporting the dollar-denominated precious metal.

Attention will now shift towards a barrage of US data, including the Q1 GDP revision, durable goods orders and jobless claims.