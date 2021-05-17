European stocks are trading in a mixed fashion at the start of the week as investors weigh up re-opening optimism against disappointing Chinese data. While the FTSE lagged behind its peers, the Dax has managed to break into positive territory, paring earlier losses.

Data overnight showed the Chinese economy continued to expand, albeit at a notably slower pace. Industrial production in the world's second-largest economy grew 9.8% year on year in April. While this is a solid increase, it was significantly below March's 14.1% growth. Meanwhile, retail sales in China rose 17.7% in April, well down from March's 34.2% growth.

The data came following weaker-than-expected US retail sales and flat US consumer confidence data released in the US on Friday. The macro data is showing a mixed picture, suggesting recovery from the pandemic is not just uneven but still has a long way to go.

Today is a big day for businesses in the UK as more lockdown restrictions are being eased. The UK economy is taking another step along the re-opening path, however, the overriding message is one of caution.

The FTSE has rallied 11% year to date on re-opening optimism. However, the rally has lost momentum recently amid growing concerns that the highly infectious Indian variant could hold the UK back from its final re-opening steps in June.

Travel stocks are underperforming, despite UK international travel restarting today. To say the permitted quarantine-free green list was disappointing would be an understatement. Still, travel firms are hanging on in need of a strong summer period - something the India Covid mutation could spoil.

Looking ahead, US futures are pointing to a softer start following a firmer closer on Friday as investors grew increasingly confident of the Fed keeping rates low for longer. The US economic calendar is rather bare. Attention will be on US Federal Reserve speaker Raphael Bostic, particularly in light of last week's high inflation print.

US dollar gains likely to be short-lived

The US dollar is edging higher at the start of the week in risk-off trade. Rising Covid cases in Asia, weaker Chinese economic data and geopolitical troubles in the Middle East are lifting demand for the safe-haven greenback.

Still, the US dollar move has been small as investors look ahead to the release of the latest FOMC minutes on Wednesday, particularly in the wake of the very mixed data recently.

Weak retail sales on Friday reinforced expectations that the Fed will stick to its accommodative stance for longer. Furthermore, US consumer confidence held steady in April, reining in fears of higher inflation. Treasury yields edged back close towards the key 1.60% level. Any move higher in the US dollar is likely to be short-lived.

European currencies are trading quietly, and the pound is holding last week's gains amid the continued easing of lockdown restrictions, which it's fair to say are priced in. With plenty of UK economic data due across the week, including unemployment numbers, CPI inflation and retail sales, the pound is likely to be under the spotlight.

Oil struggles amid tighter COVID restrictions in Asia

After gains across the previous week, oil prices are treading water on Monday. While the re-opening of Western economies is underpinning the price, bearish factors are building after weak Chinese data and more Covid restrictions in Asia.

At the same time, the UK and US continue to ease lockdown restrictions, growing concerns that the spread of the virus in Asia is likely to keep any upside in oil limited.

Singapore, a country that was exemplary in its handling of the first Covid wave, has seen a resurgence of the virus and is shutting schools. Japan, the world's fourth-largest importer of oil, has declared a state of emergency in three more prefectures. Meanwhile, some Indian states are set to extend lockdowns in an effort to bring the spread of the virus under control. The battle versus Covid is still some distance from concluding, which will keep oil prices under pressure, or at least gains capped.

Meanwhile, the Baker Hughes rig count on Friday revealed that energy firms added rigs for a third straight week. Higher crude prices are encouraging drillers to return.

Gold trades at a three-month high

Gold is pushing higher, extending its bounce from Friday following weak US retail sales numbers while looking past today's mild US dollar bounce. The precious metal trades at a three-month high amid a softer risk tone in the broader market and sluggish US data, which made it easier for the Fed to defend its accommodative stance.

Treasury yields are falling lower again as the market appears increasingly convinced that the Fed will remain supportive, keeping interest rates low, despite the shock jump in inflation – good news for non-yielding gold.

Looking ahead, the US economic calendar is light. Fed speaker Raphael Bostic will be in focus for any further clues over the Fed's next moves.