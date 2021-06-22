Blink, and you missed it. After a stronger start, European bourses have quickly given up earlier gains. With the exception of the FTSE, which is finding support from a weaker pound, European indices are back in the red.

Concerns over the Fed reining in support for the economy and adopting a hawkish stance is once again unnerving investors. Equities took a hit last week after the Fed caught the markets off guard with its hawkish shift. While stocks rebounded yesterday from four-week lows, the rebound has been short-lived as the jitters return ahead of Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress later today.

Fed Powell's pre-released comments attempt to reassure the markets that inflation is transitory. However, after last week's surprise shift in the dot plot, the markets aren't buying into the Fed rhetoric quite so easily. As a result, US treasury yields are ticking higher, as is the US dollar, while equities fall.

The FTSE is managing to sidestep the depressed tone dragging on the rest of Europe, maintaining gains on the day. Energy shares dominated the upper reaches of the FTSE, with the likes of BP and Royal Dutch Shell reacting to the late surge in oil prices yesterday.

Travel firms are also putting in a solid performance amid swirling rumors that double-jabbed Brits will be able to travel to amber list countries without having to quarantine on return to the UK. So naturally, any such announcement will be music to the ears of airline firms.

Looking ahead, US stocks are pointing to a subdued start on the open, after strong gains in the previous session and ahead of Fed Chair Powell's appearance. The Dow booked its biggest one-day rally in three months on Monday. However, few are willing to add to those positions before hearing more from Powell.

FX - GBP slides despite improving public finances

After out-performing in the previous session, the pound is taking a hit today. Not even news that the government borrowed less than expected in May was enough to arouse sterling bulls.

Public sector net borrowing came in at GBP23.1 billion in May, down significantly from GBP30.1 billion in April and also ahead of the GBP26.1 billion forecast.

Net borrowing by the government dropped in May as the UK economy continued to re-open. As Covid restrictions were eased, the economic rebound meant that UK public finances were in better shape than expected. Rising tax receipts combined with lower government spending and fewer people on furlough meant the government spent less. However, putting the figure into perspective, it was still the second-highest amount borrowed for May since records began.

Oil bulls pause for breath

After booking 2% gains in the previous session and reaching fresh multi-year highs, oil bulls are pausing for breath. The black gold has been tearing higher across the past five weeks, up just shy of 14% since mid-May.

Oil is being boosted by rising demand expectations as economies re-open. Fuel demand is increasing as traffic levels increase and international travel ramps up. Traffic levels in Europe and US cities are returning to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, 2.1 million Americans took to the skies, the highest number of people to fly since the start of the pandemic.

As far as headwinds are concerned, the possibility of Iranian oil flooding back into the markets has eased following the election of Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who was already under US sanction before taking office.

Fundamentals remain supportive of further gains. US dollar movements will be key to watch near term. As the US dollar ticks higher, oil becomes more expensive for buyers of foreign currencies, which can drag on demand. More hawkish calls from the Fed could see oil ease back further from recent highs.

Gold moves lower ahead of Powell

Gold is edging lower after solid gains in the previous session as choppy trade continues. Last week the yellow metal saw its biggest weekly decline in 15 months after the surprise hawkish shift from the Fed. However, yesterday's reassurance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that inflation will likely be transitory helped gold rebound on Monday. However, the precious metal has been unable to maintain those gains, falling back below USD1780 on the back of rising US treasury yields and a stronger dollar.

The direction of monetary policy is at a transitional point, making investors wary. This is being reflected in the gold market, which is particularly volatile as it hangs on the Fed's every word. All eyes are now on Powell as he takes the hot seat later today before Congress. Any signs of moderating last week's hawkish shift could see gold retake USD1800. Meanwhile, more hawkish commentary could keep the precious metal under pressure.