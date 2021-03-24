Stocks in Europe are extending losses on Wednesday as covid concerns overshadow upbeat PMI data. Meanwhile US futures are bounding higher, highlighting the growing divergence between the near term outlook for the two regions.

The third wave of covid is sweeping across Europe and the likes of Germany, France and Italy have tightened their lockdown restrictions. Fears over the impact of tighter lockdown restrictions on the economic recovery are dragging on risk sentiment for a second straight day, even though PMI dated pointed to an encouraging pick up in activity.

PMI data revealed that Eurozone business activity expanded in March for the first time in 6 months. The composite PMI jumped to 52.5, up from 48.8 in February and ahead of the 49.1 forecast, mainly thanks to a surge in manufacturing. Despite the upbeat reading there are growing concerns over how the bloc’s economy will perform in the second quarter, as covid cases rise and stricter lockdown restrictions are applied. The longer the lockdown, the deeper the potential economic scaring.

Underlining those concerns, the IFO now expects Germany to see economic growth of 3.7% this year, down from 4.2% forecast just 3 months ago. The covid crisis dragging on is reducing the likelihood of a strong economic rebound this year.

The Dax is underperforming its European peers -0.5% as it continues to edge away from its recent all-time high.

In the UK, the FTSE was unable to muster a move into positive territory despite the UK economy performing better than expected. Businesses prepping themselves for the long-awaited reopening of the economy boosted activity in both the service sector and the manufacturing sector with the latter seeing activity hit a 40-month high. Meanwhile the service sector which has been more adversely impacted by the covid pandemic, smashed forecasts and saw activity hit a 7-month high.

Looking ahead to the US session, US futures are pointing to a stronger start. Both Bitcoin and Tesla are likely to be in focus. The crypto currency has surged 5% after Tesla CEO announced that Tesla now accepts Bitcoin. Whilst details such as pricing policy are short on the ground, the announcement is still music to the ears of Bitcoin bulls.

Oil – recovers from oversold territory

After crashing over 6% lower in the previous session oil prices are on the rise clawing back some of those losses. Bargain hunters were out in force in early trade picking oil price up off its 6 week low. Both benchmarks, WTI crude and Brent have fallen around 14% from recent highs putting them firmly in correction territory.

Concerns over rising covid cases and tighter lockdown restrictions in Europe panicked the oil markets, which combined with front month spreads falling into a small contango resulted in yesterday’s deep selloff.

Whilst there is a sense that the selloff was overdone, taking oil well into oversold territory, lingering concerns over the covid picture in Europe could keep the price depressed, with WTI under $60. After some consolidation around these levels another leg lower isn’t out of the picture, particularly if any travel restrictions look set to continue well into the summer months.

Adding to oil’s woes, crude stocks rose by 2.9 million barrels against an expected decline of 300,000 barrels. Attention will now turn to the EIA stockpiles data due today.

On the flip side, one saving grace for oil is that recent weakness in the price supports a more cautious approach from OPEC+, boosting the likelihood of production cuts being rolled over.

It is also worth keeping an eye on the trouble in the Suez Canal, amid an accidental blockage in one of the busiest maritime trade routes which potentially impacting the movement of oil.

FX – weak inflation pressurizes the pound

The Pound is under performing its major peers following an unexpectedly weak inflation print. UK CPI rose 0.1% month on month in February. This was up from January’s -0.2% decline but still short of the 0.5% reading expected. Annually, inflation rose 0.4%, well down from 0.7% in the previous month and below the 0.8% reading expected.

Weaker inflation owing to steep discounting on clothing caught the market off guard. Just last week against a backdrop of rising yields, rising inflation expectations dominated suddenly now, annual inflation is 50% lower than expected. However, this steep drop in inflation is unlikely to last. As the economy reopens and people look to refresh their wardrobes, deep discounting is likely to come to an end relieving pressure on prices.

The Pound trades lower versus both the Euro and the US Dollar. GBP/USD although has picked up off the lows. US Dollar strength exerts additional pressure on the pair.

The greenback is trading at a 7 week high on a combination of safe haven inflows and upbeat comments from a flurry of Fed speakers who hit the airwaves overnight. Falling yields are being overlooked for now as attention shifts back to Capitol Hill for Powell & Yellen’s appearance.

Gold looks to capitol hill for further impetus

Gold is on the rise, retracing losses in the previous session. On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powel continued to talk down the prospect of a sustained move higher in inflation, insisting that any spike would be temporary. For inflation hedge gold, the comments were unsupportive, sending the precious metal 0.7% lower despite a broad risk off sentiment.

With rising covid cases in Europe unnerving the global financial markets, gold is rising on safe haven inflows. However, the great inflation debate is set to continue later today as Jerome Powell & Janet Yellen testify before Congress for a second day, which could provide fresh direction.