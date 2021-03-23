One year after the start of the first lockdown and risk-off trade is keeping European indices firmly in the red. Fears of new covid waves on the old continent, tighter lockdown restrictions in Germany and fresh sanctions on China have left little for investors to cheer. Demand for riskier assets such as stocks has fallen while safe-haven inflows are boosting the US dollar.

The German Dax is among the weaker benchmark indices after Chancellor Angela Merkel extended lockdown conditions until 18 April. While German data shows the manufacturing sector remains a bright spot even under lockdown conditions, the service sector in the Eurozone’s largest economy is contracting. Tomorrow’s PMI readings will shed more light on the health of the sector. However, it’s fair to say the more prolonged the lockdown restrictions continue, the longer the recovery will take.

While firmly in the red, the FTSE is holding up better than its European peers, thanks in part to the slumping pound. Oil majors and airlines are among the steepest decliners as the likes of BP trace oil prices lower, while investors ditch airlines following the government’s latest travel restrictions. With no end in sight to the “illegal” holiday restriction, it’s difficult to be bullish on airlines.

Looking towards the US session, American indices are trending southwards amid concerns over US-China relations. US treasury yields are proving to be one less thing for investors to worry about as they continue to ease lower, with attention shifting firmly towards Federal Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell and US treasury secretary Janet Yellen testifying before Congress. The pair kick off a two-day session where they are set to discuss the health of the US economy and the need for fiscal stimulus. Reassurance over a loose monetary policy and a sanguine stance towards the bond market could pull bond yields lower, offering support to stocks.

FX – furlough masks UK labour market hit

A mixed jobs report is dragging on the pound. The ILO employment report revealed that unemployment unexpectedly ticked lower to 5% in the three months to January, down from 5.1% in December and below the 5.2% expected. The unemployment rate improvement came despite fresh lockdown conditions in the UK at the start of the year. However, many sectors outside of consumer services were also tentatively starting to find their feet. Meanwhile, those sectors that aren’t operating are covered by the furlough, which the Chancellor extended to September.

Unemployment is expected to rise to around 6.5%; however, this will be later in the year when the furlough scheme comes to an end.

Perhaps the more telling data point is the claimant count, which jumped sharply in February to 86.6k, significantly larger than the 9k expected. On the anniversary of the first lockdown, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits has surged 1.4 million, equivalent to 116.3% compared to a year earlier.

The pound has come under pressure against both the US dollar and the euro following the release as investors shrug off the unemployment number, which is masked to a degree by furlough, instead responding to the jump in unemployment claims.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is being bolstered on safe-haven flows. GBP/USD has broken out below key support at 1.38 as it heads towards 1.37.

Attention will now focus on central bankers, with BoE’s Bailey set to speak followed by a joint appearance by Fed Chair Powell and Yellen.

Oil’s bearish momentum picks up

Crude has crashed its way through 60.00 as it struggles to find its feet again following last week’s decline. After four months of strong gains, oil has hit a wall. Rising covid cases in Europe and tighter lockdown restrictions are reawakening future demand concerns. Add into the picture the UK government’s insistence that holidays abroad are still firmly off bounds and a jet-sized hole in demand remains stubbornly in place.

Downward momentum could well pick up following last week’s sell-off. While countries are set to reopen economies in the coming months, the oil rally might have gotten ahead of itself. Any rise in demand from here is likely to be matched by rising supply as OPEC+ is set to ease production cuts and US shale output ramps up.

Gold looks to Powell & Yellen

While gold trades lower, it is trading towards the upper end of its daily range as investors battle the US dollar’s rising strength with falling treasury yields.

US-dollar-denominated, non-yielding gold is particularly sensitive to the turning tides in the bond market and the value of the US dollar.

While the US dollar is finding support due to its safe-haven status, in risk-off trade, US bond yields have also eased back considerably to 1.64% giving gold bulls some much-needed breathing space. Attention will now turn to Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen’s testimony for direction. Further insistence of an accommodative stance could see yields easer further and push gold higher.