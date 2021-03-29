European bourses have started the week on the front foot with the Euro Stoxx 50 following in Wall Street’s footsteps, scaling to a fresh all-time high. The FTSE is letting the side down as weaker commodity prices drag the heavyweight miners lower. House builders are also under pressure after mortgage approvals fell by more than expected in February.

Sentiment surrounding European stocks is surprisingly upbeat, given the third wave of Covid currently sweeping across the region. Equity markets are looking through near-term Covid troubles in the old continent and are instead growing increasingly confident of a strong global recovery led by the US. A fast vaccine rollout stateside combined with the massive recently-approved stimulus package and the prospect of an additional USD3 trillion infrastructure spend is giving investors plenty to get excited about.

Banks are under pressure in Europe. Credit Suisse dropped 10% after warning it could suffer a significant hit to profits as it starts to unwind positions after a hedge-backed client defaulted on a margin call. The forced unwinding of positions also hit Japanese bank Nomura, which tumbled 16%, in its biggest sell-off on record.

Investors are bracing themselves for more volatility in the US when markets open after a USD20 billion fire sale on Friday, triggered by Archegos. The firm has concentrated holdings in Viacom and Baidu, whose shares have been under pressure in recent weeks. These developments certainly raise questions surrounding the rise of margin debt and over leveraging.

FX – Euro set for worst month in almost two years

The US dollar is edging higher amid growing optimism surrounding the prospects of the US economy. Demand for the greenback has been steadily picking up over recent weeks, boosted by the slight risk-off tone to the markets and by rising optimism surrounding the US economic outlook. With the US vaccine rollout in full swing, the divergence between the USD and particularly Europe is becoming increasingly clear.

While the US vaccine programme powers ahead, the European rollout has been sluggish at a time when we’re seeing a third wave sweep across the region. Compounding the euro’s woes further, interest rate differentials between the German and US yields have widened, favouring the greenback. The euro is languishing below 1.18 and is headed for its largest monthly decline since July 2019.

The focus remains on the Covid situation in Europe. Until we start to see a ramping up in the pace of vaccine rollouts, the euro is likely to remain depressed.

Oil – Edges lower with one less reason to rally

Oil has opened the week on the back foot thanks to reports that the container vessel blocking the Suez Canal is starting to move. After six days wedged across one of the world’s most important trading routes, efforts to dislodge the ship are finally bearing fruit: bad news for the oil bulls. The unblocking of the Suez Canal gives oil one less reason to rally.

Oil prices have been on a rollercoaster ride across the previous week as the market weighed up the blockage against concerns over future demand as Covid cases rise in Europe, India and parts of South America.

While we are unlikely to see a repeat of last week’s wild swings, volatility is expected to remain as Thursday’s OPEC meeting moves into focus. The broad expectation is that the OPEC+ group will keep output cuts in place, which is underpinning the price of oil at around USD60.00.

Gold trades within a familiar range ahead of NFP

The precious metal trades under pressure as it battles US dollar strength, and the softer risk tone in the market is failing to lift gold. At the end of last week, gold managed to edge higher as the US dollar experienced profit-taking around the four-month high. However, the lack of follow-through buying means that the precious metal remains within a familiar range.

The outlook for gold remains bearish. With the US accelerating the vaccination programme and the approval of the country’s stimulus package, optimism surrounding the US economic recovery has picked up significantly, boosting the greenback. There is little in the way of market-moving data today to drive the precious metal, with broader risk sentiment the key factor and US dollar price dynamics. Traders are likely to hold off from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Friday’s non-farm payroll report, so gold could remain relatively range-bound across the week.