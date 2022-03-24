“Despite weakness in durable goods orders, markets have continued to make headway, with the US out in front.”
Stocks advance, shrugging off growth concerns
“Equities continue to make headway today, countering some of the weakness we saw yesterday. Once again US stocks are leading, as the continuing war in Ukraine prompts investors to remain cautious about European equities. Meanwhile in London has made some small gains, helped by further strength in yields which has boosted financial shares. The longer this rally goes on, the more we will see investors come back to the fold – nothing is better for bringing new money into the market than rising prices. Despite all the negatives, stock markets seem content to move higher.”
Dollar edges higher
“While it is making heavy going of it, the dollar continues to rise, bolstered by the talk of a 50bps rate hike at the next meeting of the FOMC. But a 2.2% drop in durable goods orders reminds us that not all is well with the global economy. How the Fed squares the circle of high inflation and low growth is still a major puzzle, which suggests that the dollar may find it harder to rally from here.”
