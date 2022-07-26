There was a distinct lack of direction for European markets yesterday, with a weaker US dollar helping to act as a modest support for stocks more broadly, with the exception of the DAX which fell back on reports that Gazprom had reduced gas flows through Nord Stream 1 due to a turbine problem.
This move by Gazprom prompted European gas prices to spike higher and shifting the focus back to yesterday’s German IFO business survey for July which slipped to a two-year low, with the head of the Institute saying that the German economy is on the cusp of recession.
US markets also experienced an underwhelming session, having hit six-week highs last week there appears to be a reluctance to push things too much higher, as we gear up for a big week of earnings, with the Nasdaq taking the brunt of the declines yesterday, as today’s Fed meeting gets underway.
This weak finish looks set to translate into a lower open for European markets.
There is a concern that the strength of the US dollar over the last three months could prompt some unwelcome surprises in this week’s numbers from the various tech giants, with some concern that the US dollar’s strength could prompt some guidance downgrades. We’ve already seen Microsoft announce a revenue downgrade already earlier this month for the current quarter, while Walmart issued a profits warning last night after cutting margin forecasts due to higher inflation prompted lower spending on non-food and energy products. Could we see more, starting with Google/Alphabet later today?
Apple this week took the surprising step to offer discounts on its top of the range iPhone Pro 13 in China at the end of this month, for four days only in a move that suggests that Chinese demand may have cratered in the last three months. With Apple’s pedigree and previous reluctance to offer discounts, could this be an sign of trouble ahead?
The other focus this week is the latest Federal Reserve rate meeting where another 75bps rate hike is due to be announced tomorrow, with the likelihood of a 100bps move receding sharply in the last few days.
Recent economic data appears to suggest that the US economy is slowing in a way that the Federal Reserve is likely to welcome, but they will be wary of pushing too hard.
Today’s US consumer confidence numbers are expected to reinforce that lack of certainty, with another decline from 98.7 in June to 97.2 and a 16 month low. The decline in consumer confidence has been one of the more contrarian indicators when it comes to how resilient the US consumer has been this year.
Despite seeing a gradual deterioration in confidence since the end of last year, US retail sales have been positive every month, with the exception of May, which only saw a modest decline.
With the US labour market also showing remarkable resilience its perhaps not surprising that investors are so uncertain about the state of the US economy, and ergo whether we are set to see a significant slowdown in economic activity.
EUR/USD – While below the peaks last week at the 1.0275 area the bias remains for a move lower, back towards parity. The main resistance still remains up at the 1.0340/50 area. A move below 0.9950, towards 0.9660.
GBP/USD – Continues to edge higher as we look to move towards the 50-day SMA, and down trend from the February highs. Support remains at the 1.1870 area, with the bias remaining towards the downside while below the 50-day SMA.
EUR/GBP – The bias remains lower due to the failure to close above the 50-day SMA last week and the failed attempt above 0.8550. While below 0.8600 the bias remains for a drift back towards the recent lows at 0.8400.
USD/JPY – The fall from the 139.40 level last week found support at the 135.50 area last week. A break of 140.00 targets the 145.00 area. Major support sits at 134.80 level and the July lows.
FTSE 100 is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,311.
DAX is expected to open 26 points lower at 13,184.
CAC40 is expected to open 15 points lower at 6,222.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.0200 amid worsening European gas crisis
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive, heading towards 1.0200 amid the worsening European gas crisis. Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline will operate at 20% capacity from July 27. The US dollar finds its feet, as traders remain cautious ahead of the Fed.
GBP/USD pares back gains towards 1.2050 amid tepid mood
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.2000, retreating from three-week highs of 1.2091. Risk-off flows remain in play, revving the safe-haven demand for the US dollar. Lack of any positive developments around the UK political scenario weighs on the pound.
Gold extends correction to near $1,720 as DXY rebounds, Fed policy eyed
Gold price has extended its corrective move to near $1,720.00 ahead of Fed policy. The resurgence of recession fears will keep the US dollar underpinned broadly. A symmetrical triangle formation is indicating a consolidation ahead.
Why LUNA price will reward patient traders, and how you can be one of them?
LUNA price shows that it is out to repeat the fractal that was spotted nearly two weeks ago. If such a development does occur, investors should be aware that more corrections are on the horizon.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!