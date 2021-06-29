European stocks are pushing higher on Tuesday, following on from record highs reached on Wall Street, but a more subdued session in Asia as Covid cases rise.

The Nasdaq and the S&P closed at record highs on Monday. A rally in Facebook and tech stocks offset weakness in the energy sector. Facebook led the charge after a federal court dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust action against the social media giant. With Facebook no longer facing the risk of a forced sale of WhatsApp and Instagram, its future is suddenly looking much rosier. The stock jumped 4%, taking it into the USD1 trillion club.

Housebuilders are leading the rise on the FTSE after data revealed a surge in house prices across the past year. The nationwide house price index rose 13.4% in June compared to the same period last year, the largest jump in house prices in 16 years.

The government’s stamp duty holiday combined with people reassessing their space needs following the pandemic lockdowns has sent demand and house prices skyrocketing. As a result, housebuilders are firmly in demand. The question is, what happens next?

So far, the market continues to show significant momentum, suggesting that underlying demand could, in fact, remain solid in the near term even as the tax break is reversed. With interest rates historically low and consumer confidence rebounding, the near-term outlook remains relatively upbeat. Looking out beyond Autumn, the outlook is less clear, particularly given the end of the furlough scheme.

The Dax is outperforming in Europe as investors look ahead to German CPI data. Expectations are for consumer prices to ease slightly in June to 2.3% YoY, down from 2.5% in May. On a monthly basis, inflation is expected to rise 0.4%, down from 0.5%. While this would still be above the Bundesbank's 2% target, it would also be a step in the right direction to returning to the target level.

FX US dollar lifted by safe-haven flows

The US dollar is edging higher as Delta variant fears dominate the FX markets, boosting safe-haven flows into the greenback. The US dollar Index is extending gains from the previous session after receiving a boost from surging Covid cases in Asia. Australia, which had been an exemplary country in its handling of the pandemic, has locked down several cities while Malaysia and Thailand also extended lockdown conditions.

Despite safe have inflows, the US dollar trades within a tight range as investors look ahead to Friday's non-farm payroll report. After several months of weaker numbers, investors will be hoping that dynamics in the labor market will start to change. However, given unemployment benefits are high, for some workers, it doesn't make sense to return to the workforce yet. Until those dynamic changes, headline jobs data could remain disappointing. Oil steadies ahead of API inventory data.

Oil prices are treading water on Tuesday after steep losses on Monday as investors digested rising Covid cases in Asia and look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday.

The outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in Asia and Australia has seen mobility restrictions imposed once again in some areas. The flare-up in Covid cases has reminded the oil market that the pandemic isn’t over yet. Oil prices had been traveling in just one direction over the past month or so. However, the return of mobility restrictions could impact the demand outlook.

Rising concerns over the near term Covid outlook come as investors also shift their focus to this week’s OPEC+ meeting. The group is set to discuss easing the supply curbs. OPEC’s demand forecast shows that demand will outstrip supply by 2.2 million barrels per day in the final quarter of the year. This gives the oil group plenty of wiggle room. An increase in output of around 500,000 barrels is expected, which could be comfortably absorbed into the market given the current OPEC outlook.

API inventory data is due later today. Crude stockpiles have been falling dramatically over the past few weeks as demand surges amid western economies reopening. Another large draw could boost oil prices again.

Gold awaits further direction

Gold prices have done very little this week, trading within a familiar range sub USD1800 as investors continue to lick their wounds following the 6% decline at the beginning of the month – its worst monthly performance in five years.

A stronger dollar and expectations that the Fed is moving towards tightening monetary policy have dragged on the precious metal. Since the fateful FOMC meeting mid-month, which saw a hawkish shift by the Fed, gold has been unable to make any meaningful move higher. Since then, the Fed's mixed messages have kept the price of gold steady at its current levels. Gold has found support around USD1775, with the hawkish tilt now priced in. We are unlikely to see any big moves in the precious metal until Friday's non-farm payroll numbers.