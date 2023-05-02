We get back to fuller market conditions on this Tuesday as Europeans return to their desks following the May Day holiday long weekend. As we look out there at the state of markets, it’s the Yen and Australian Dollar that stand out on the currency front.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD set to take 1.1000 amid US default woes and hawkish ECB bets, Eurozone CPI eyed
EUR/USD cheers US Dollar’s retreat to snap three-day downtrend near 1.0990 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair also benefits from the market’s anxiety ahead of the key Eurozone inflation data amid return of the bloc’s traders after a long weekend.
GBP/USD bears could be about to make their moves
GBP/USD has seen a move toward resistance and the Fibonacci scale sees the 38.2% ratio under pressure. A subsequent sell-off could be in order if the bears commit at the prior lows that might act as support into a 50% mean reversion.
Gold extends the range play heading into key central bank event risks Premium
Gold witnessed good two-way price swings on Monday and finally settled in the red, near the lower end of a short-term trading range held over the past two weeks or so. The overnight pullback from levels just above the $2,000 psychological mark was sponsored by the emergence of fresh buying around the US Dollar.
Level Finance suffers $1 million hack amid buggy smart contract exploit, loses 214K LVL tokens
Level Finance, a renowned decentralized exchange (DEX) is the latest victim of an exploit. The company suffered a security breach that saw the exploiter steal over $1 million of the exchange’s ticker token.
This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession
The RBA hiked rates against most expectations today. It is interesting that RBA acknowledged consumer spending is moderating, there is a slowing, yet chose to still raise rates again?