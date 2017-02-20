Europe marks time

Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is four points lower, as European markets struggle for direction with US markets closed.



- Stocks fail to see more buying

- Unilever sinks as RBS rises

- Rally running out of catalysts again



A day without US traders is usually a day for twiddling thumbs in European markets, and today has been no exception. Friday’s bounce in risk assets has seen no real follow through across European and UK bourses, with much of the focus in the UK being on the decline in Unilever shares as Kraft takes a step back from a possible bid. For now, it seems like M&A in the consumer staples sector is off the board, but Kraft’s move has probably caused more than a few executives to dust off merger plans. At the top of the FTSE 100, RBS is surging on hopes it can get a more lenient deal from EU commissioners, with shareholders probably grateful for any good news at this point. Upcoming earnings from UK banks promise to be a mixed bag, with RBS likely to be one of the more disappointing ones.



Tomorrow sees the real start of the week, as the US returns and economic data picks up. Markets have been in ‘pause’ mood for the day, so the resumption of trading on Wall Street should provide firmer direction. For now it looks as if the bulls have lost their iron grip on stock markets, with downward momentum gathering pace. Something exciting is needed, and fast, to put the life back into the rally.