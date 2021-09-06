European markets have moved strongly higher this afternoon, with the FTSE 100 rising 50 points during the session.

The demolition of England’s hopes at the cricket will have made up for the inevitable dullness of a US market holiday for European indices. Having started the day with gains, indices across Europe have held on to their bullishness throughout the session, with Friday’s nervousness being swept aside. After all, a poorer outlook for US jobs would most likely prompt a significant delay for the Fed’s tapering programme, keeping support measures in place and providing a rationale for further equity inflows, in a revival of the ‘bad news is good news’ trade of yesteryear.

It has been a solid session for ex-US stocks, Europe having taken its cue from a strong session in Asia, where the Nikkei has hit a five-month high as the prospect of change at the top of the Japanese government sparks a wave of buying in Japanese equities. Today marks the return to normality in markets after the summer lull, or at least it would were the US not on holiday. But the low-volatility environment that has proven so positive for equities this year still seems likely to continue as 2021 enters its final stretch.