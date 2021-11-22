The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 74.35 levels and traded in the range of 74.32-74.51 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.41 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.3836 levels. The USDINR pair rose because the dollar index traded beyond the psychologically crucial 96-mark after a resurgence in coronavirus cases across Europe led to concerns over the nascent economic recovery. A sharp plunge in domestic benchmark equity indices also supported the pair.
The dollar continued to rally after support from hawkish comments by Fed officials Clarida and Waller who suggested a faster pace of stimulus tapering may be appropriate amid quickening recovery and soaring inflation. Most Asian currencies were down against the dollar in early trade today amid growing concerns over the impact of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and subsequent lockdowns, and talks of a faster pace of tapering from the US Fed. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.81% as compared to 4.76% of the previous close.
In its latest quarterly monetary policy report published, the PBoC removed a few key phrases cited in previous reports, including sticking with “normal monetary policy.” That suggests a shift in stance toward more supportive monetary policy. Oil prices rose but remained under pressure from rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and a potential release of Japanese oil reserves, raising concerns about both oversupply and weak demand.
