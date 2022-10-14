Does Europe have the capacity to keep its businesses and households safe this winter? This question does not seem to have a clear answer.

If Europe experiences a severe winter this year, then it is very likely that there will be significant shortages this winter. Governments are calling for as much reduction in natural gas consumption as possible. At the same time, assuming natural gas availability will be sufficient in winter, governments on the economic front will need to ensure that consumers and businesses can afford to pay their gas and electricity bills.

The fact is that Europe is facing the most significant energy crisis of the last several decades; the worst part is that no one can predict the duration of this crisis. Most likely, the situation in Europe will be pretty difficult, at least for two to four years, if there is no substantial change in the conditions causing the crisis.

A new cold war

It seems that we have entered a new Cold War with the difference that now Europe is much more exposed to the energy sources of the East. According to the OECD, Russia provided more than 50% of the total energy supply for five European countries and between 50% and 25% for another nine countries. Based on OECD calculations, you find that gas-dependent industrial sectors are larger in some areas of Central Europe and Northern Italy, as well as in some regions of Sweden and Finland.

European regions with gas-intensive sectors are likely to be more strongly affected by high gas prices. Businesses can take a number of measures to mitigate the impact on profitability, including improving energy efficiency and passing on higher prices to their customers. However, most of these measures are likely to come at a cost – at least in the short term – with impacts in areas where manufacturing industries are dependent on natural gas. This much is certain, today, industry needs are many times greater than when the East and the West were in previous Cold War conditions.

GDP growth is weak

Europe's high dependence on Russian fossil fuels will weaken economic growth. The momentum from last year's recovery in the EU is expected to lead to a positive annual growth rate in 2022 as well. However, despite promising summer tourism, economic activity for the rest of the year is expected to be subdued. The EU economy will expand much more slowly than expected in early 2022.

In 2023, the EU, to regain some of its long-term growth, must be supported by

- A resilient labour market,

- Moderation of inflation,

- The Recovery and Resilience Facility, and

- The fact that there is still a significant amount of excess savings in deposit accounts

High inflation

Core inflation in 2022 reached record highs in the EU as energy and food prices added to pressures on the prices of goods and services.

Inflation is expected to peak in the third quarter of 2022 and decline steadily from there, with a target of falling below 3% by the end of 2023.

A good development would be for the oil price decline, which started in mid-summer, to continue, thus reducing inflation.

Moreover, thanks to a strong labour market, private consumption could prove more resilient to rising prices if households used more of their accumulated savings.

In conclusion

Russia's war against Ukraine will continue to be the main factor affecting the European economy. Because of the war, Europe is facing challenges on multiple fronts, from rising energy and food prices to geopolitical instability with a possible attempt to revise EU borders by third countries.

The positive thing is that Europe is in a position of strength, having overcome the previous crisis with a return to growth. Economic growth will slow significantly this year, but there will be more potential for recovery in 2023.

Due to high inflation and tighter financing conditions, finding the right balance between a prudent fiscal stance and protecting the most vulnerable social groups will be essential. However, the biggest challenges for Europe will be reducing dependence on Russian fossil fuels, increasing security, including cyber security and accelerating the green transition, even if fossil fuels need to be used more aggressively in the short term to support economic development.

As the course of the war and the natural gas supply are unknown how they will end, any forecast for the near to medium future is subject to high uncertainty. In this turbulent period, Europe is again called upon to play a leading role, defining its policies in a security-oriented and solidarity-based manner that will come from the common ground of European values.