European stocks edged ahead to fresh record highs in early trade before momentum slowed. Strong corporate earnings, the continued rollout of Covid vaccines and the promise of easy monetary policy for longer has driven demand for equities to all-time highs.

Markets are broadly upbeat about the prospects for the global economic recovery ahead of a full week of corporate earnings and the ECB rate decision on Thursday. There have been some impressive moves on the stock markets and now investors want to see these backed up by data.

The FTSE has surged some 8.7% so far this year, hitting a fresh yearly high and the FTSE250 has struck a new record high thanks to the rapid vaccine rollout and the reopening of the economy.

The FTSE 100 is managing to outperform some of its European peers, despite the stronger Pound. Usually, a firmer pound hinders the more internationally focused FTSE 100 index owing to the less beneficial exchange rate for the majority of its constituents.

House builders and miners are underpinning gains, as metal prices rise on the back of a weaker US Dollar and house prices jump as the mini housing boom in the UK continues.

Whilst economic data is in short supply today, things will start to pick up as from tomorrow.

A barrage of UK data, starting tomorrow with employment figures, followed by inflation data on Wednesday and PMIs and retail sales at the end of the week will give investors plenty to sink their teeth into to asses the progress of the economic recovery.

Looking ahead, US futures are pointing to a slightly weaker start after record gains reached last week. Earnings reports ramp up this week with Coca-Cola and IBM in focus today ahead of Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and United Airlines tomorrow. The upcoming earnings and forward guidance will allow investors to gauge whether the recent rally has overshot or whether there is more wind in the sails.

US dollar trades around monthly lows

The US Dollar is heading lower, extending losses from the previous week. The greenback trades at monthly lows as it traces US treasury yields lower. US treasury yields are trading at the lowest level in 5 weeks.

The market appears to have heard the Fed’s message that any rise in inflation will be temporary loud and clear. Frequent reassurance by the Fed over the past few weeks has sunk in. The market no longer expects an earlier move by the Fed to tightening policy.

With little in the way of data to direct the FX markets, sentiment is in the driving seat. The risk on mood in the market is adding to the US Dollar’s woes.

Easing concerns over the EU vaccine program, in addition to the weaker US Dollar has helped the Euro has cross above the key 1.20 level. Euro investors will look ahead the ECB meeting later this week.

Oil pauses for breath after stellar rally

After a phenomenal run up last week, oil bulls are pausing for breath. Both oil benchmarks were propelled over 6% higher in the previous week boosted by a larger than forecast draw in stockpiles and upward revisions for the demand outlook by both OPEC and the EIA.

Whilst the US vaccination drive hit an impressive 200 million dose milestone over the weekend, the situation is markedly different in some developing countries. The difference between the Covid situation in developed countries compared to developing countries is glaring and growing. India recorded a record 273,810 new daily cases on Monday, with Hong Kong suspending flights to and from the country.

Concerns are rising that tighter lockdown restrictions in countries such as India and parts of South America will drag on demand for fuel. These fears are keeping gains in oil in check at the start of the new week.

In the US, Baker Hughes data revealed that the oil rig count rose for a fifth consecutive week, the longest run since February. Higher oil prices are encouraging drillers to return.

Gold breaks out as bond yields decline

Gold is roaring high on Monday. Non yielding, US Dollar denominated Gold is being supported by falling US treasury yields and a softer tone surrounding the US Dollar.

News that the PBOC will allow commercial banks, both domestic and international to import large amounts of gold to satisfy rising domestic demand is music top the ears of gold bulls. With China’s economy well on the way to recovery, rebounding strongly in the second half of last year, demand for gold jewelry, bars and coins has recovered weaker levels in the pandemic.

The price of gold has formed a double bottom reversal pattern indicating more gains could be on the cards. USD1800 is lining up to be the next target.