European bourses are moving broadly higher, extending strong gains from the previous session as optimism surrounding the economic outlook brightens.

Covid cases on the old continent are declining, lockdown restrictions are easing, and economic data is strengthening. There's a lot to like about Europe's position at the moment. The region appears to be mounting a powerful rebound from its technical recession.

PMI data from the Eurozone showed the region remained firmly in expansion territory, helped by a strong rebound in the service sector. The service sector saw activity surge to 55.1 on the Markit/ IHS PMI gauge in May, firmly up from 50.5 recorded in April. The level 50 separates expansion from contraction. The composite PMI, which is considered a gauge of business activity, rose to 56.9 in May, up from 53.8 the previous month. Firm growth is evident in the region on the back of economies reopening and strong consumer demand.

Manufacturing, which has been impressively strong throughout the pandemic, is showing some signs of weakness in Germany. The manufacturing PMI eased to 64 from 66.2 in the previous month. While this is still an unquestionably solid figure, it was slightly weaker than expected as companies reported supply shortages curbing production. The supply bottleneck boosted factory input process at a record pace.

The overall outlook for the region is brightening as the vaccine drive continues to pick up, and the rebound in economic activity is gaining momentum.

The Dax trades +0.2%, while the Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.3%.

The FTSE is lagging its peers despite strong PMIs and surging retail sales, rounding off a solid week on the data front. Banks and miners are the leading cause of the drag on the FTSE, with the likes of Barclays, NatWest and Standard Chartered losing more than 1% each.

GBP bounds higher after a week of buoyant data

The pound is charging higher versus both the US dollar and the euro as upbeat data prints keep coming in. First up, UK retail sales roared higher in April as British consumers eagerly splashed the cash when the shops reopened after months of lockdown. Sales in April surged 9.2% month on month, double consensus estimates and the biggest rise since June.

Meanwhile, the rise in PMIs is the latest data point to indicate that the UK economy is in a much better place than it was even after the first Covid wave. The UK composite PMI, a gauge of economic growth, hit a record high in May as services threw open their doors and factories capitalised on the recovering global economy. The composite PMI printed at 62 in May, up from 60.7 in April.

The impressive numbers came after a week of buoyant UK macros indicators, suggesting the UK economic recovery is very much on the right track.

Oil drops 5% across the week

Oil prices are edging higher on Friday, picking up from a monthly low after a steep sell-off across the week. Both oil contracts are down around 5% this week as investors brace themselves for the return of Iranian oil to the market.

Signs of significant progress in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal of 2015 means that the US-imposed sanctions on Iran's oil banking and shipping sectors could be lifted. One million barrels per day of Iranian oil could hit the market, potentially in the second half of this year.

The demand side of the equation remains mixed with optimism surrounding the prospect of fuel demand recovery in the West, which is being offset by rising Covid cases in Asia.

Technically the picture for oil is bearish after the price closed below its multi-month ascending trendline and 50-day moving average. Sellers could look to target USD60.00, the key psychological level.

Gold set for third week of gains

Gold bulls are pausing for breath after a six-session winning run. The precious metal is edging a few ticks lower today. However, it is on track to book weekly gains of around 1.8%, marking its third consecutive winning week.

Easing US treasury yields and a softer tone surrounding the US dollar has boosted the price of gold. Concerns over the Fed readying to discuss a move towards tightening monetary policy have eased, and as the effect of the FOMC minutes faded, the yellow metal climbed higher. The bottom line is that any rise in US interest rates is still a long way off. The low-interest-rate environment is set to stay for some time yet, which is supportive of non-yielding gold.

Looking ahead, US manufacturing and service sector PMIs will be closely watched for clues over the health of the US economy and its impact on the US dollar.