Risk-off sentiment is dominating the markets at the start of the week. Weaker-than-expected China data is overshadowing signs of economic recovery in Europe, while US markets are set to remain closed in observance of the Independence Day public holiday.

The China Caixin services PMI revealed the sector grew at its slowest pace in 14 months in June. The PMI printed at 50.3, well down from 55.1 in May and far from the expected 55.7. The weak print comes following Thursday's manufacturing equivalent, which also revealed that growth was slowing.

The latest PMI data from China reveals economic recovery from Covid in the world's second-largest economy is starting to wane. This was in stark contrast to the Eurozone PMI reading. The composite PMI gauge for the Eurozone revealed that business activity soared in June as lockdown restrictions in the region were lifted.

The final composite PMI for June came in at 59.5, ahead of the flash print of 59.2 and well ahead of May's 57.1. Eurozone business activity expanded at the fastest pace in 15 years as more Covid restrictions were eased following the third wave and as the dominant service sector fired back into life.

Europe's recovery is really starting to ramp up. However, inflationary pressures are also on the rise, which is keeping investors a little nervous. Inflationary pressures are picking up amid supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages.

The FTSE is outperforming its European peers, boosted by the supermarkets after Morrisons accepted a bid from US fund Fortress, although other interested parties are still circling. Under the UK market rules, potential bidders have until 17 July to make an approach. With at least two other parties interested, the chances of this turning into a bidding war have risen sharply.

US markets will remain closed today for the extended Fourth of July weekend.

FX – GBP rises on reopening hopes and PMI data

The pound is putting in a solid performance, retaking 1.3850 amid reopening optimism and better-than-expected PMI data. The UK appears to be well on track for final Covid restrictions to be eased on 19 July, even as cases remain elevated. Deaths have remained low, indicating the vaccine has broken the link between cases and deaths.

Meanwhile, data revealed that business activity is surging for UK services firms as the post-Covid bounceback continued in June. The services PMI edged lower to 62.4 in June, down from 62.9 but still well above the 61.7 initial reading. Job creation rose at the fastest clip in seven years, boding well for the UK economy when furlough restrictions are eased in Autumn.

Oil looks to OPEC+

Oil prices are continuing to push higher, extending gains into a seventh straight week as the market awaits the outcome of crucial talks by OPEC+. The group failed to reach an agreement over raising the oil supply last week. The group was in favor of increasing supply by two million barrels per day from August to December in an attempt to balance out surging demand. However, the United Arab Emirates dissented, resulting in nothing being agreed upon.

Talks will continue today, and expectations are for supply curbs to be eased by 400k barrels per day. This is below the minimum expectation of the market going into the meeting and is also insufficient to rebalance the tight conditions in the oil market presently.

Demand outlook remains robust as economies reopen after Covid. Inventories have seen larger-than-expected draws over the past six weeks. Should the 400,000-output increase be agreed upon, oil prices could well quickly move to USD80 per barrel.

As oil prices keep rising, attention will shift towards US production as the higher prices once again make it economically viable for US shale producers to ramp up. The latest Baker Hughes rig count revealed that US energy companies increased oil and natural gas rigs for a third straight week.

Gold struggles at 100 DMA

Gold is edging higher, building on small gains from last week. The safe-haven precious metal is benefitting from souring risk appetite amid rising Delta Covid cases and weaker-than-expected Chinese Caixin services PMI. Investors are also reassessing the Fed's hawkish moves in the wake of Friday's closely-watched jobs report.

The US non-farm payroll data prompted a sharp fall in the US dollar, bringing it off its recent two-month high. While 850k jobs were created in June, a better-than-forecast figure, unemployment ticked higher, prompting speculation that the labor market recovery isn’t strong enough to encourage an earlier move by the Fed.

Despite setting off this week on the front foot, gold is struggling to push beyond key resistance at USD1790, the 100-day moving average. Investors are looking ahead to the release of the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting, which should shed more light on the Federal Reserve's next steps.