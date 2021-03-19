European stocks are heading lower on Friday, paring some of their weekly gains. Rising concerns over resurging covid in Europe is hitting sentiment, with investors taking risk off the table ahead of the weekend.

France imposed more regional curbs in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus, which has only been made worse by the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The French CAC is reflecting the building risk to the economy, falling harder than most of its European peers: -0.7% at the time of writing.

With the European Medical Agency declaring the AstraZeneca inoculation safe yesterday, France, Germany and Italy will resume using the jab again today. Other countries will pick up the baton early next week. Even so, investors will want to see Europe’s vaccine numbers improve for the market to really find a floor.

Following oil’s seismic decline in the previous session, oil stocks are acting as a particular drag on European indices. However, a more upbeat start is expected in the US, which could help lift Europe higher into the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the US open, yields appear to be very much in the driving seat. After yields surged to a 14-month high yesterday, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq sharply lower, today’s pause in the bond-market sell-off is seeing demand for tech stocks rebound.

With little on the US economic calendar to distract investors, sentiment and inflation expectations will be under the spotlight. As long as 10-year treasury yields can remain depressed around the 1.70% level, we could be looking at a more upbeat end to the week.

GBP shrugs off frighteningly high PSNB

The US dollar handed back earlier gains as bond bears paused for breath. Treasury yields slipped back from yesterday’s 14-month high as investors continued digesting the Fed’s pledge to stick with aggressive monetary stimulus, while also projecting the strongest US economic growth in four decades.

Icy tensions between the US and China during talks in Alaska hasn’t prompted a greenback flight to safety. The US dollar index trades -0.1% heading towards the US session.

The pound is putting in an encouraging performance, despite eye-watering public-sector borrowing figures. UK public finances deteriorated further in February as government borrowing hit a record high. Spending on covid measures ramped up further while tax receipts fell, resulting in the government borrowing GBP19.1 billion, the highest February figure since records began.

While the number is horrifying, the pound was ready to don its rose-tinted glasses, celebrating the fact it wasn’t as bad as the GBP21 billion forecast. GBP/USD advanced to an intraday high of 1.3960, although it’s since eased lower. Meanwhile, the pound continues to strengthen versus the euro, with EUR/GBP testing resistance at 0.8850.

Oil finds its feet after plunging 7%

Oil prices experienced the deepest one-day sell-off since April on Thursday, as rising covid infections and fresh lockdown restrictions in Europe reminded oil bulls that the battle is not over yet. The new covid-related restrictions reignited demand concerns, making investors nervous. Oil prices tanked 7% on Thursday – its fifth straight day of losses – shrugging off declining covid numbers in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer.

However, with covid vaccine programmes picking up around the world and the resumption of the AstraZeneca jab in Europe, a sustained recovery in demand could be just around the corner.

Despite the sharp weekly sell-off, oil has still gained 15% across the week. It rebounded off the 50 SMA support overnight and has since retaken the key psychological level of USD60.00. For now, the uptrend remains intact, although a move back over the ascending trendline support around 62.70 is needed to convince the bulls to tackle the yearly high.

Looking ahead, the US economic calendar is relatively quiet, leaving the focus squarely on the Baker Hughes rig count later today.

Gold treads water

After slipping lower in the previous session, gold is treading water on Friday. Whilst this week’s surge in yields and pick up in US dollar strength has dragged on the precious metal, this has been offset by gold’s status as an inflation hedge and renewed jitters surrounding US-China relations.

With little in the way of US economic data, the bond market dynamic and geopolitics are likely to remain the key drivers of price movement heading towards the weekend.While gold is set to rise 0.4% across the week, the longer-term outlook for the precious metal remains bearish. Immediate support can be seen at USD1,728 today’s low. Meanwhile, gold bulls will be looking for a move back over USD1,740 to revive upside momentum.