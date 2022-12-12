Chinese covid concerns come back into the fray as markets weigh up the repercussions of the recent reopening efforts. Meanwhile, the big freeze in the UK has brought sharp upside for natural gas.
European stocks suffer as Chinese Covid concerns grow
“European markets have suffered the same fate as their Asian counterparts today, with Friday’s US sell-off finally catching up with markets elsewhere around the world. Improved sentiment around Chinese efforts to reopen appear to swiftly faltering, with concerns over a dramatic surge in Covid cases bringing the potential for further restrictions and protests. The recent volatility in crude oil highlights the ongoing questions over whether the Chinese economy is truly ready to return or on the cusp of yet another series of restrictions. ”
Natural gas spikes as the UK freezes over
“London finds itself under a blanket of snow today, with markets reacting in the form of a sharp spike in natural gas prices. The relatively moderate temperatures thus far had eased concerns over gas storage levels, but hopes that demand could be curtailed have been dented by this latest wave of cold weather in Western Europe. For markets, the recent optimism seen over recent months does come off the back of deteriorating inflation data. With that in mind, any surge in energy prices does provide a significant risk of a second surge in prices that could undermine equity markets.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0500
EUR/USD trades flat for the day after an early run to 1.0580. The US Dollar recovered ground after Wall Street’s opening but struggles to gather strength ahead of first-tier events. US Consumer Price Index the first of several critical events
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2300
GBP/USD edged lower after having advanced to the 1.2300 area earlier in the day but didn't have a difficult time holding above 1.2250. The US Dollar stays on the back foot amid improving market mood but the currency's losses remain limited ahead of Tuesday's key data releases.
Gold: A potential near-term slide in the making
Gold trades marginally lower on Monday at around $1,784 as the USD recovers its poise. The Greenback fell throughout the first half of the day, despite the poor performance of high-yielding equities, yet it recovered following the US opening, despite the better tone of Wall Street.
Bitcoin cracks after rumors that massive selling occurred over weekend
BTC slid lower Monday after it lost ground over the weekend after the US PPI numbers on Friday showed a slight tilt higher. The number was still lower than its last number, which was revised upwards, making the drop even bigger.
With Rivian set to join NASDAQ 100, expect a rally into year-end
Rivian joins six other stocks on December 19 being added to the NASDAQ 100. Mercedes-Benz and Rivian are parting ways on a proposed electric van joint production agreement.