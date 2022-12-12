Chinese covid concerns come back into the fray as markets weigh up the repercussions of the recent reopening efforts. Meanwhile, the big freeze in the UK has brought sharp upside for natural gas.

European stocks suffer as Chinese Covid concerns grow

“European markets have suffered the same fate as their Asian counterparts today, with Friday’s US sell-off finally catching up with markets elsewhere around the world. Improved sentiment around Chinese efforts to reopen appear to swiftly faltering, with concerns over a dramatic surge in Covid cases bringing the potential for further restrictions and protests. The recent volatility in crude oil highlights the ongoing questions over whether the Chinese economy is truly ready to return or on the cusp of yet another series of restrictions. ”

Natural gas spikes as the UK freezes over

“London finds itself under a blanket of snow today, with markets reacting in the form of a sharp spike in natural gas prices. The relatively moderate temperatures thus far had eased concerns over gas storage levels, but hopes that demand could be curtailed have been dented by this latest wave of cold weather in Western Europe. For markets, the recent optimism seen over recent months does come off the back of deteriorating inflation data. With that in mind, any surge in energy prices does provide a significant risk of a second surge in prices that could undermine equity markets.”

