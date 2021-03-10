Europe heads broadly higher, US CPI and bond auction in focus

After a weaker start, the mood in the market is improving and European stocks have managed to push back into positive territory ahead of numerous risk events in the US later today. US inflation data, a key bond auction and the House of Representatives voting on the USD1.9 trillion stimulus package all hold the potential to drive strong moves in the market.

The FTSE has failed to join the rebound move, lagging behind its European peers and remaining in the red. When looking to apportion blame, the heavyweight mining sector is the key culprit following a recent sell-off in base metal prices, particularly iron ore and copper. While the sell-off in copper has now stalled and today the metal is enjoying gains of almost 1%, the miners are proving slow to catch on and iron ore remains depressed.

US treasury yields continue to be a key focus for the markets especially ahead of the US 10-year bond auction later today. Let’s not forget the focus on yields really intensified following a disappointing seven-year note auction at the end of February, which saw the worst participation since the debenture was introduced in 2009. Immediately after the event, the 10-year yield broke 1.6% for the first time since before the pandemic and yields have been under the microscope ever since.

The decline in the yield on Tuesday saw tech stocks put in a powerful performance with the Nasdaq closing 4% higher and Tesla surging 20% in just one session. While Tesla is prone to volatility, that was an impressive move even by Tesla’s standards. Tech stocks are looking to hold those gains as the Nasdaq futures trade mildly higher.

Prior to the bond auction, US inflation data is due to be released. Expectations are for an uptick in consumer prices. A strong uplift in CPI could prompt speculation that the Fed will move earlier to tighten monetary policy, taking the shine off stocks and boosting the greenback.

FX –" Bond auction to boost the USD?

The US dollar is pushing higher paring losses from the previous session as bond yields rebound. US bond yields continue to play a critical role in driving the markets as investors look ahead to today’s 10-year bond yield auction and US inflation data.

That said, the improving mood in the market is keeping the lid on US dollar gains.

The euro is trading back at 1.1900, recovering from an earlier decline to 1.1870. Upbeat French industrial production played a part in reversing the fortunes of the euro. Output jumped 3.3% in January, up significantly from -0.7% decline in December and well ahead of the 0.5% expected. Granted French industrial production is by no means a major release, but it does bring a ray of light ahead of tomorrow’s ECB meeting, particularly after Q4 GDP was revised downward yesterday.

All eyes will now turn to the US CPI release. Expectations are for CPI +0.4% MoM in February, up from 0.3%. On an annual basis, a rise to 1.7% is expected, up from 1.4%. A strong reading could prompt speculation of an earlier move by the Fed to tighten policy.

Oil consolidates at lower levels

After two straight sessions of strong declines, the sell-off in oil is showing signs of steadying. Investors have been busy booking profits following the almost 11% OPEC-meeting-inspired rally last week. OPEC’s decision to maintain output production cuts through April was fiercely cheered by the markets.

While the OPEC+ group have successfully prevented a sharp sell-off in the price of oil, the group could also be shooting itself in the foot. The resultant higher oil prices on the back of production cuts could encourage US oil producers back into the game. The EIA now expects US production to fall by 160,000 bpd in 2021 –" a 40% decrease from its previously forecast 290,000 daily decline.

The API reported a rise in crude inventories by 12.8 million barrels. This was significantly ahead of the 800,000 forecast but has been broadly shrugged off by investors as oil prices try to turn positive. Attention will now turn to official EIA data due later today. Another historic build in inventories could be in the pipeline after last week’s 21.5 million barrel build.

Gold at the mercy of bond yields

Gold posted strong gains in the previous session, surging more than 2% thanks to declining yields. Lower US treasury yields make non-yielding gold appear more attractive.

Today, gold, like many other assets, is treading water ahead of the US session. The precious metal is awaiting fresh direction from US CPI data and the bond auction. Given that gold is a hedge against inflation, these events will be key for setting its path.Immediate downside is protected by support at $1700, followed by $1685. Any push higher could see gold head to resistance around the $1740 region.