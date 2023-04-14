Share:

While European markets are rising this afternoon, US stocks have stumbled despite good bank earnings, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

European markets end the week with more gains

“The FTSE 100 and other European indices have rounded off the week with some more gains, taking their cue from better US earnings which show that the banking crisis of March is now a memory. In London bank stocks have been the chief gainers, leading the way higher for the index as a whole, backed up a host of UK focussed names that have been the beneficiaries of a more optimistic outlook on the UK economy, a view backed up by the strength of sterling.”

Wall Street retreats following retail sales

“In the US however indices have slipped, as poorer retail sales numbers signal some weakness in consumer spending that has investors fretting again about a US recession. While it is a Friday, and risk appetite is hard to sustain, today’s losses after Thursday’s gains show how delicate the rally in US equities is.”