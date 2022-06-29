It is a mixed picture for markets, with European indices falling again but the US managing to edge higher for now.
Markets struggle to make headway in choppy session
“It has been one of those closely-fought days between buyers and sellers. There are still those looking for a bounce for oversold markets, but their task has been complicated by yesterday’s gloomy confidence data and the pressure that has piled on markets. It does look like we are still in the first phase of this bear market, where indices are prepared to drop on the slightest bit of bad news, and any rally is short-lived. So far a sustained bounce seems unlikely.”
Powell’s views pile more pressure on risk assets
“Given the skittish nature of investors right now, Powell’s comment about controlling inflation requiring ‘some pain’ was bound to cause more investors to hit the sell button. Given the greater robustness of the US economy, it is not surprising to see European markets in the red following these comments while Wall Street holds its small gains for now.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
