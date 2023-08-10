The recent ECB consumer expectations survey has revealed a decrease in inflation outlooks. Projections for inflation three years ahead have softened from 2.5% to 2.3%, and those for the upcoming year have eased from 3.9% to 3.4% as of June. This shift is seen as a positive sign that the ECB's efforts to raise interest rates are having an impact. However, two notable points must be considered:
a) Long-term inflation expectations continue to exceed the targeted 2.0% rate.
b) Metrics reflecting long-term inflation expectations derived from market trends have experienced a recent significant increase.
Regarding the latter point, it's worth noting that ECB officials may have expressed concern over the 5Y5Y EUR inflation swap forward rate, which reached its highest level in 13 years on Monday at 2.67%. Although it has since slightly decreased by about 5 basis points, it remains notably elevated in comparison to the mid-July level of 2.50%. This could potentially raise questions about the conclusion of the tightening cycle.
The eurozone's schedule for this week is relatively light, but the euro faced some downward pressure after the unexpected announcement by the Italian government of a windfall tax on bank profits. This moves negatively impacted sentiment in the European equity market. The initial blow to bank stocks can partly be attributed to uncertainty surrounding the specifics of the tax. However, it has now been confirmed that the levy will not surpass 0.1% of each bank's assets. This confirmation has been received as positive news by Italian bank stocks and has contributed to a modest recovery in the euro's value.
The Italian government's decision to implement this tax follows unanswered requests from commercial banks to raise deposit rates. Spain made a similar move last year, and similar discussions have taken place in other major European economies. This situation is worth monitoring, as it could potentially ignite debates about windfall taxes on bank profits in other countries. Additionally, the possibility of banks pre-emptively increasing deposit rates to anticipate new taxation adds complexity to the equation. These developments hold significant implications from both a monetary policy transmission standpoint and for the euro's performance. In the short term, the relevance of relative equity performance in relation to EUR/USD will likely maintain sensitivity to these matters.
As global risk conditions improve and there is a perception of some relief for bank stocks, a return to the 1.10 level for EUR/USD could be feasible today.
This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000, with eyes on US inflation data
EUR/USD is treading water within a key technical envelope below 1.1000 in Asia this Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the critical US CPI data, which could influence the Fed policy path and the US Dollar valuations. ECB Economic Bulletin also eyed.
GBP/USD remains supported above 1.2700, as US CPI data looms
GBP/USD is holding mild gains heading into Thursday’s European session. Markets remain cautious ahead of the US inflation data for July, limiting the upside in the pair. Also acting as a barrier for GBP/USD is the report about UK’s plan to ban British investment in China's tech companies.
Gold stalls its decline below $1,920, eyes on US Inflation data
The gold price recovers its recent losses and snaps a three-day losing streak during the Asian session on Thursday. XAU/USD currently trades around $1,918, up 0.22% on the day. Gold traders will keep an eye on the US Consumer Price Index due later in the American session.
Shiba Inu price leads weekly gains with a 20% rise but now stands vulnerable to corrections
Shiba Inu price has emerged as one of the best-performing assets this month, leading the crypto market gains. Looking at the market indicators, it seems like this might not last for long should SHIB holders decide against sustaining their gains.
US CPI Preview: Upside surprises likely to boost US Dollar sharply Premium
The market consensus is for the CPI to have risen 0.2% in July, with the annual rate increasing from 3% in June (the lowest since March 2021) to 3.3%. This would mark the first increase in the annual rate since June 2022.