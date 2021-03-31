After a weak handover from Wall Street and Asia, European bourses are heading south, giving back some of yesterday’s gains.

A combination of surging US treasury yields overnight and risk-off trade-on concerns over further fallout from the Archegos margin default are dragging on stocks. While Tuesday’s session in Europe was notably strong with several European bourses hitting key milestone levels or fresh all-time highs, the optimism was unlikely to last given the old continent’s deteriorating Covid picture.

Not even upbeat data has been able to pull European indices out of the red. UK GDP for the fourth quarter was upwardly revised to 1.3% quarter-on-quarter – an improvement on the 1% earlier reading. Even so, this still puts the UK economic contraction for 2020 at -9.8%, the largest contraction in three centuries.

While expectations were that UK stocks would outperform this quarter given its underperformance versus peers, that hasn’t rung true so far. The FTSE needs to see a move above 6800, out of its current holding pattern, in order for the bulls to gain momentum.

Looking ahead to the US open, futures are pointing to a mixed start. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is attempting to keep above the flatline, while the broader US market is heading for mild losses.

While US treasury yields have eased back from overnight highs, this is most likely a bout of profit-taking rather than any fundamental change to the bond market rout.

Today’s key event will be the unveiling of Biden’s infrastructure plan – another bold move by the US President that could amount to USD4 trillion. This comes hot on the heels of the recently approved USD1.9 trillion stimulus plan, further bolstering expectations for a strong US economic recovery.

Yields will be very much in focus following the unveiling and are likely to dictate the markets’ direction.

USD could have further to run

While US dollar bulls are pausing for breath today as bond yields ease off highs, the technical picture suggests that March’s run-up could still have further to go. The US dollar index crossed above the key 200-day moving average and is on track to close the month 3% higher.

US 10-year treasury yields have slipped from an overnight high of 1.78 to 1.73 at the time of writing, pulling the greenback lower. However, huge fiscal stimulus and an aggressive vaccine rollout are expected to result in a strong economic rebound.

Biden’s USD1.9 trillion stimulus package has unquestionably helped boost consumer confidence, which jumped from 90.4 to 109.7 – the highest level since the start of the pandemic. Job market optimism is also elevated, giving few reasons to be cautious about US economic recovery and the US dollar right now.

Looking forward, President Biden and the ADP payrolls ahead of tomorrow’s NFP could well bring further positive momentum to the greenback.

Oil extends losses ahead of EIA data

Oil remains under pressure but holds above the key USD60.00 level ahead of tomorrow’s OPEC+ meeting. The broad expectation is that OPEC will keep production cuts in place, especially after the whipsaw action in oil prices over the past week. The large swings that characterised last week’s trading indicate oil is still extremely vulnerable to both bullish and bearish stimuli.

The fact API data revealed US crude stocks rose by 3.9 million barrels, well above forecasts, builds on expectations that OPEC+ will keep production curbs in place.

With Covid cases rising steeply and lockdowns tightening in Europe as well as key developing markets such as India and Brazil, the demand outlook for oil has clouded significantly. This is overshadowing the more upbeat trajectory from the US.

Attention will now turn to US inventories data from the US EIA ahead of tomorrow’s OPEC meeting.

Gold treads water ahead of Biden’s speech

This week is shaping up to be a tough week for gold. The precious metal tumbled through the key support at USD1700 in the previous session, ending the day with over 1.5% losses. This sell-off was an extension of Monday’s decline, with losses for the week already totalling more than 2.5%.

The US economy’s upbeat economic outlook combined with elevated treasury yields and a stronger US dollar has dragged on demand for the precious metal.

Data revealed that US consumer confidence surged to a one-year high in March, producing the sharpest one-month gain in almost 18 years. Overnight data from China also revealed faster-than-expected growth in factory activity. Today, gold is consolidating losses, finding some respite from the weaker US dollar and holding steady ahead of Biden’s speech and tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report. The slight negative tone to equity markets could offer some support to downtrodden gold.