European equities have kicked off the new week on an upbeat note, catching on to a late rally on Wall Street. Bourses are being led higher by energy stocks and travel and tourism firms as the economic reopening gets underway.

Wall Street closed last week on the front foot after US jobs data smashed forecasts proving that the US labour market is on the right path to recovery after bottoming out in December. The good news just kept on coming with China’s exports surging 60.6% YoY and the US Senate passing the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. A move which has reignited rising inflation expectations sending treasury yields marching higher.

The recovery in the US jobs market, an accelerating US covid vaccine programme, the reopening of states, and a $1.9 trillion stimulus deal is a lot of good news in a short space of time, prompting concerns of the US economy overheating. US 10 year treasury yields are over 3% higher at 1.61% a fresh yearly high.

Asian markets fell overnight as more questions are being asked lofty valuation in tech stocks, dragging the sector lower. That same weakness is being reflected in Nasdaq futures which are also trading sharply lower.

European indices such as the DAX and the FTSE which are less focused on tech stocks and more angled towards value and cyclicals are holding up well despite the ongoing bond market rout. The oil and gas sector in Europe has surged 1% higher as oil prices rise whilst travel and tourism stocks are also outperforming as economies continue along their reopening journey. UK classrooms once again reopening feels like a huge step towards normalcy.

FX - US dollar rallies on rising yields

The US Dollar has pushed back over 92.00 and continues advancing supported by rising yields. The US Senate approving a $1.9 trillion covid relief bill is bolstering expectations of a strong US economic recovery this year whilst also boosting concerns over higher inflation expectations. These fears refuse to die down despite repeated assurances from the Fed that that monetary policy will stay lose. Is this a case of the bond market knows best and the Fed is the last to know?

The next FOMC meeting is next week and with no speaker between now and then, bond auctions and Wednesday’s inflation data will be the key focus for any further clues over rising price pressures.

The Euro is a notable victim of US Dollar strength, tumbling below 1.19 to a 4 month low. Data hasn’t been that helpful with German Industrial Production -2.5% MoM in January, down from 1.9% in December and well short of 0.2% rise forecast. However, Eurozone Investor Sentiment numbers were more upbeat jumping to 5 after declining -0.2% in February. Optimism surrounding the vaccine rollout and reopening of economies in the bloc has boosted morale a fact that has been shrigged off the common currency.

The Pound is trending mildly lower although has found some support from encouraging covid numbers and the start of the economic reopening. Attention will shift firmly to BoE’s Andrew Bailey in his final appearance before he MPC next week. Investors will be listening closely for clues on the central bank’s stance to bond yields, interventionist a la ECB? Or no concern like the Fed?

Oil eases from high

Oil prices are pulling back slightly after gapping sharply higher on the open. After surging through $70 for the first time since the pandemic started, Brent reached a peak of $71.38 before easing lower. Meanwhile WTI crude oil hit its highest level in over 2 years at just shy of $68, before slipping back on a stronger US Dollar.

The prospect of a solid economic rebound following the US senate approving the covid bill, combined with rising political tensions in Saudi Arabia are underpinning the black gold. Attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry are becoming more frequent which is adding a risk premium to the price of oil. Let’s not forget that Sunday’s attack by Yemen’s Houthi forces is the second one this month and we are only 8 days in. This comes to a backdrop of a supportive OPEC+ meeting whereby the group agreed to leave output unchanged defying expectations of easing production cuts. There is little data to drive oil over the rest of the session so sentiment is likely to remain a key force.

Gold loses its shine

Gold remains unloved in the face of rising treasury yields. The precious metal’s attempted recovery back over 1700 was short lived and the bears are once again firmly in control. With treasury yields rising to fresh yearly highs, non -yielding gold looks less and less attractive. Add in the strong US Dollar and it is easy to see why investors are giving the precious metal a wide berth.

Technically Gold looks week. It is currently testing support at 1690. A break though this level could see 1650 come into play a support seen back in early April.